IPS Officer Laxmi Singh becomes UP’s first woman Police Commissioner

Laxmi Singh IPS: The Government of Uttar Pradesh has appointed the IPS Officer Laxmi Singh as the new Noida Police Chief, making her the first woman officer to head a Police Commissionerate in UP. Laxmi Singh who is a 2000-batch officer replaced Alok Singh in Gautam Buddha Nagar and is expected to take a charge on November 30, 2022.

The Uttar Pradesh Government on November 28 issued a transfer and the posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) Officers in the state. It also included the new commissionrates of Agra, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

Who is Laxmi Singh?

Laxmi Singh has been serving as an Inspector General of Police, Lucknow range. She holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper (33rd overall rank) in the UPSC-held exams and was adjudged the best probationer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Laxmi Singh is married to BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar Seat in Lucknow and the former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh.

Laxmi Singh: Awards & Medals

1. Laxmi Singh has been awarded the PM’s Silver nation and the home minister’s pistol during her training.

2. Laxmi Singh also received Police Medal in 2016, and UP DGP’s Silver and Gold Medals in 2020 and 2021.

3. In 2021, she was honored with the UP Chief Minister’s excellence in Service Medal.

Positions held by IPS Officer Laxmi Singh

1. She holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering and had her first posting as the Senior Superintendent of Police in 2004.

2. In 2013, Laxmi Singh was promoted as Deputy IG and in 2018 she was promoted to the rank of IG.

3. Laxmi Singh had previously served as the IG/DIG of the Special Task Force in Gautam Buddha Nagar from January 1, 2018, to March 5, 2018. Thereafter, Singh was made IG of the Police Training School in Meerut from March 2018 to May 26, 2020, from being moved to IG Range Lucknow.

Police Commissionerates in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has 7 Police commissionerates, a policy structure that was first created in 2020.

The Government had earlier announced three new Police commissionerates in the three districts of Ghaziabad, Agra, and Prayagraj. This was in addition to the four existing ones in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Kanpur.

The Commissionerates in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Lucknow were also established in January 2020 while they were set up in Kanpur and Varanasi in March 2021.

