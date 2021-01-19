Iran and six other nations lose voting rights in UNGA

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres informed on January 18, 2021, that Iran and six other nations have lost their right to vote in the United Nations General Assembly- UNGA for not paying their dues.

The other countries that have lost their voting rights in UNGA are Libya, Niger, Congo Brazzaville, the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, and South Sudan. However, three other countries- Somalia, Comoros and Sao Tome and Principie- will be allowed to have their voting rights despite missing their payments, as they have sufficiently demonstrated that they are capable of paying.

In a letter written by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the President of General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey, it was stated that the nations in arrears to the United Nations will have their voting rights suspended in UNGA in accordance with the UN Charter.

Case of suspending the voting rights at UNGA:

The United Nations Charter calls for the suspension of the voting rights of the countries if a member state fails to pay its fees for more than two years.

Under the prescribed article, the member nation in arrears in the payment of its dues in an amount that equals or exceeds the contributions of the two preceding years can lose their voting rights in the General Assembly. Iran owes USD 16.2 million to UNGA, which is more than any other country.

Iran blames US sanctions for blocking its contribution:

The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the funds that were designated for the UN payments have been frozen in two South Korean Banks because of the US Sanctions.

He informed that Iran has a total of USD 7 billion in those banks. The minister demanded that the UN guarantee that the payments will be safely transferred without the use of US banks.

Given that the US has encroached upon the international assets of Iran, the government of Iran insists UN not use an American intermediary bank for receiving the country’s membership fee.