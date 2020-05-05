Israel successfully isolates coronavirus antibody in breakthrough development 

Israel has successfully isolated a key coronavirus antibody at its main biological research laboratory in a breakthrough development. The information was shared by Israeli defence minister Naftali Bennett on May 4, 2020.

The "monoclonal neutralising antibody" was developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR). It can reportedly neutralise the COVID-19 virus inside the carriers' bodies.

The development is being called as an antidote, a "significant breakthrough" towards the possible treatment for the deadly coronavirus.

Significance

The antibody isolated by the Israel Institute for Biological Research is monoclonal, which means that it was derived from a single recovered cell and thus is potentially of more potent value in yielding a treatment.

The previous coronavirus treatment procedures developed from antibodies have been polyclonal, which means that they have been derived from two or more cells of different ancestry.

Key Highlights

• The antibody formula is being patented currently, as per IIBR Director Shmuel Shapira. Following this, the institute will find an international manufacturer to mass-produce it.

• The Israel Institute for Biological Research has been leading Israel’s efforts to find a potential vaccine for coronavirus.

• The institute conducted tests of the blood of the recovered COVID-19 patients.

• The antibodies present in the blood samples of those who have recovered from coronavirus are widely being considered as a key to developing a potential treatment for the virus.

What are Antibodies? Antibodies are immune-system proteins that are naturally produced by human bodies to respond to invading foreign particles called antigens such as viruses or microorganisms. The antibodies play a critical role in the immune system’s battle against any infection or disease.

Background

Israel has 16,246 coronavirus cases currently including 10,064 recoveries and 235 fatalities. The nation was one of the first countries to close its international border and impose strict restrictions on the movement of people to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.