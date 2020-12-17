ISRO launches Communication Satellite CMS-01

The Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Communication Satellite CMS-01 onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle- PSLV-C50. The satellite was scheduled to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Siharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The communication satellite launch was held from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre and was scheduled at 15.41 hrs IST subject to weather conditions. The 25- hour countdown for the launch mission started at 14.41 hrs on December 16 and as per the ISRO scientists, the countdown process has been progressing very smoothly.

This was the 52nd flight for the PSLV rocket and for the Indian Space Research Organisation, the launch of Communication Satellite CMS-01 was the 77th launch mission from home.

Launch of the Communication Satellite:

The versatile rocket PSLV is all set to inject India’s new communication satellite CMS-01 in the geo-synchronous transfer orbit, in a launch mission that will last a little more than 21 minutes from the time it is ignited.

As the communication satellites are heavier, the PSLV rocket carrying them requires an extra thrust for taking them to the geo-synchronous transfer orbit. The role to provide the extra thrust will be played by the six strap-on motors that will be fitted with the rocket.

Communication Satellite CMS-01:

India’s 42nd Communication Satellite will have the transponders for providing service using the Extended-C Band.

This will be extremely useful in covering not only mainland India but will also cover its far-flung island territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar for communication purposes. Satellite’s mission life will be of 7 years.