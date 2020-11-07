ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 at 3 pm today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching earth observation satellite EOS-01 as primary satellite and 9 customer satellites aboard PSLV-C49 at 3pm today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO posted a tweet that read, "All set for the launch of PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST." It added saying that the filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) has been completed. In another tweet, ISRO stated that the filling of fuel for the second stage(PS2) of PSLV-C49 has also been completed.

#ISRO #EOS01

All set for the launch of #PSLVC49 at 1502 hrs IST. Filling of oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) completed pic.twitter.com/19fuAklrPh — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

#ISRO #EOS01

Filling of fuel for the second stage(PS2) of PSLV-C49 completed — ISRO (@isro) November 7, 2020

The countdown for the launch had begun on November 6, 2020 at 1302 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. PSLVC49 will take off at exactly 1502 hrs IST, marking ISRO's first launch since the COVID-19 lockdown came into force in March. ISRO Chairman K Sivan had informed in June that at least ten space missions, scheduled for launch this year, have been disturbed due to the lockdown.

Launch: Key Details

•The EOS-01 satellite is an earth observation satellite that will aim to support applications in agriculture and forestry and disaster management.

•The nine customer satellites will be launched along with ISRO's primary satellite under a commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

•This will be the 51st mission of ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle.

•The launch viewing gallery will be closed for this launch and there will be no preparations for the gathering of media personnel in the view of strict COVID-19 pandemic norms at the launch centre.

How to watch EOS-01 satellite launch live?

The launch will be telecasted live on ISRO website, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube channels.

Background

In June 2020, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said that ISRO will assess the impact of the lockdown on its missions. He had shared that all missions had gotten disturbed because of the pandemic, He said that they will have to make an assessment after the COVID-19 issue is resolved.