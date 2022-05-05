IWF Junior World Championships 2022: Meet Harshada Sharad Garud- India’s first weightlifter to win Gold

IWF Junion Weighlifting Championship: Harshada Sharad Garud has become India’s first weightlifter to win a Gold Medal at the IWF Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece. The 18-year-old Harshada claimed the Gold Medal at IWF Junior World Championship 2022 with a total effort of 153 kg (70kg + 82kg) in the women’s 45 kg category. Her win also opened India’s account on day one of the competition.

The 2022 Junior Weightlifting Championships are being held in Heraklion, Greece from May 2 to May 10, 2022. Harshada Sharad Garud who was delighted with her victory said that she can’t comprehend what’s happening and struggling to express her happiness right now. She added that it will take some time to sink in.

Meet the first podium of the 2022 IWF Junior World Championships! It was fantastic to watch the W45kg Group A in Heraklion, Greece. Congratulations to the winners!🏋🏻‍♀️🇬🇷



🥇Sharad Garud Harshada (IND)

🥈Cansu Bektas (TUR)

🥉Teodora-Luminita Hincu (MDA) pic.twitter.com/vW1azofbNv — IWF (@iwfnet) May 2, 2022

Who is Harshada Sharad Garud?

Harshada Sharad Garud, who has become the first Indian weightlifter to win a Gold Medal at IWF Junior World Championship 2022, is also the winner of the 2020 Khelo India Youth Games under-17 girls’ title.

Harshada took up weightlifting six years ago as a 12-year-old on the insistence of her father Sharad Garud, who was himself a state-level weightlifter.

Harshada while talking about her father said even though she never saw him in action, she always heard his stories. Harshada never thought of doing anything else.

Before IWF Junior World Championship 2022, Harshada Sharad Garud along with the rest of the Indian Contingent of the tournament trained at Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala for a month.

There the youngsters preparing for the Championship got to meet and interact with senior weightlifters including Mirabi Chanu, Olympic Silver Medallist.

Harshada Sharad Garud: Performance at IWF Junior World Championship 2022

At IWF Junior World Championship, Harshada managed to pull off clean lifts in all her six attempts. She was the only one to achieve the feat in the eight-lifter field which did not see the participation from China. The country bagged eight medals including 7 golds at Tokyo Olympics 2021.

In IWF Junior World Championship, the 70 kg effort in snatch earned Harshada a top-of-the podium finish. She was second-best at the clean and jerk section behind Bektus Cansu of Turkey who took the home silver medal with an overall effort of 150 kg (65 kg + 85 kg).

The other Indian in the tournament, Anjali Patel finished overall with a total effort of 148 kg (67 kg + 81 kg).

IWF Junior World Championship Medals

Medals at the IWF Junior World Championship are awarded separately for the snatch, clean, jerk, and the total lift in the continental and the World Championships. Just one medal-for total lift-is awarded in the Olympics.