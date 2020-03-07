Jan Aushadhi Divas: A day to create awareness about generic medicines

Jan Aushadhi Divas (Generic Medicine Day) is observed every year on March 07 to create awareness about the use of generic medicines. It started on March 07, 2019. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Jan Aushadhi Divas ceremony through a video conferencing on this day.

As part of Jan Aushadhi Divas, several programs and celebrations were organized at all Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) centers to create awareness about the scheme. These programs included the participation of doctors, health experts, non-governmental organizations and beneficiaries.

What is Jan Aushadhi Divas?

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme was announced on July 01, 2015, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The prices of high-quality medicines are being reduced by the government below the market price under this scheme. 'Jan Aushadhi Stores' has been set up by the government, where generic medicines are being made available.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi campaign has been started to make the public aware so that the public can understand that generic medicines are available at a lower price than branded medicine. It is also informed the people that there is no shortage in its quality. Also, these generic medicines are present in the market which can be easily obtained.

Benefits of Scheme

• The source of self-employment is also increasing with permanent and regular earning through PMBJP.

• According to a survey conducted by the Bureau of Pharma PSU of India (BPPI), the average sales per store has gone up to Rs 1.50 lakh (including OTC and other products) per store.

• Four major stores have been opened in Delhi, Guwahati, Bangalore, and Chennai, to ensure adequate availability of public health medicines at all PMBJP centers.

• A wide range of affordable quality health products is available in these stores.

• Generic medicines are much cheaper than branded medicines. Many medicines save up to 90 percent money. The average price of generic medicines is 40-60 percent less than branded medicines.