Japan aerospace agency to launch H3 rocket in 2021

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency- JAXA announced on January 12, 2021, that it will launch its flagship rocket H3 to pave the way for the next generation of transportation technologies.

In a tweet, the Japanese government informed that building on the 98.1% success of the H-IIA/B launch vehicle series, the country is ready to launch this year its new flagship rocket.

Japan’s H3 launch vehicle is its new flagship rocket that aims at achieving high reliability, flexibility, and higher-cost performance. Its maiden flight was set for Japanese Fiscal Year-JFY 2020.

Building on the 98.1% success of the H-IIA/B launch vehicle series, Japan is ready to launch this year its new flagship rocket #H3. JAXA (@JAXA_en) & partners are paving the way for next-generation transportation technologies for the #SpaceAge: https://t.co/TDAHl6Feef pic.twitter.com/eviAb9ryhB — The Gov't of Japan (@JapanGov) January 12, 2021

H3 Rocket: Key details

• It will be offering several line ups by selecting two or three first-stage engines (LE-9), two types of fairings as well as zero, four, or two solid rocket boosters (SRB-3) in order to deal with various playload sizes and orbits.

• The launch capability of H3 to the geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) will be the highest ever. As per JAXA, it will be exceeding that of existing H-IIA and H-IIB launch vehicles.

About H-series launch vehicles:

As a mainstay large- scale launch vehicle with high scale reliability, it has been supporting explorer launch missions as well as satellites.

The H-IIB launch vehicle has been a powerful version of H-IIA for opening the door to a new possibility for future missions which also includes cargo transport to the International Space Station- ISS.

H3 is also under development for being a successor to H-IIA and H-IIB. It will help Japan in maintaining its autonomous access to space for launching satellites and probes which also includes the significant missions of the Japanese government.