Javier Perez de Cuellar, two-term Peruvian UN Secretary-General, dies

Javier Perez de Cuellar passed away on March 04, 2020. He was 100. He was the two-term secretary-general of the United Nations. In 1988, he played a major role in the historic ceasefire between Iraq and Iran.

Javier Perez served a long diplomatic career and dedicated his life to make his country great. He was also Peru’s ambassador to France d+uring his career. He began his tenure as UN secretary-general on January 01, 1982. He was a little known Peruvian at that time when the UN was held in low esteem.

About Javier Perez de Cuellar

He served as the UN secretary-general from 1981 to 1991. He is also known as the ‘pacifist by vocation and nature’. Javier Perez is famous as one of the famous Peruvian of his era. He was born on January 19, 1920 in Lima.

He started his professional life from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1940 as a diplomatic officer. He served as ambassador in various countries like the United Kingdom, Brazil, Bolivia, Soviet Union, Poland among others.

Perez de Cuellar became UN Secretary-General on December 31, 1981, and re-elected on this post in October 1986. He completed his second term as UN Secretary-General on December 31, 1991. He also visited Pakistan when he was working as Under-Secretary-General for Special Political Affairs, UN.

Powers of UN Secretary-General

The UN Secretary-General has more powers than any other UN official. He can advise the governments of the member nations and use the influence associated with his position in solving problems. He presents an annual report on the achievements and problems of the organization to the General Assembly. The Secretary-General may also draw the attention of the United Nations Security Council on matters that threaten world peace and security in a particular region.

The duties of the Secretary-General are to resolve international conflicts, manage peacekeeping operations, hold international conferences, examine the implementation of Security Council resolutions and interact with member governments.