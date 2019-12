Jharkhand Election Winning Candidate List 2019: Full List of winners

Jharkhand Election Winner List 2019: The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a clear majority in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. The opposition alliance defeated the ruling Raghubar Das-led BJP government by winning 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

The incumbent CM Raghubar Das lost from Jamshedpur East by 15833 votes, while JMM’s Hemant Soren won from both Barhait and Dumka. The first-ever Chief Minister of Jharkhand Babulal Marandi also won from Dhanwar by 17550 votes.

The Jharkhand Election Results 2019 revealed a large anti-incumbency wave. The state of Jharkhand has never seen the same government being voted back to power in succession.

Also read: Jharkhand Election Results 2019

Jharkhand election candidate list 2019: Complete List of leading candidates

Constituency 2019 Winning Candidates Winning Party Baghmara Dulu Mahato BJP Bagodar Vinod Kumar Singh CPI(M-L) Baharagora Samir Kr. Mohanty JMM Barhait Hemant Soren JMM Barhi Umashankar Akela INC Barkagaon Amba Prasad INC Barkatha Amit Kumar Yadav Independent Bermo Rajendra Pd. Singh INC Bhawanathpur Bhanu Pratap Shahi BJP Bishrampur Ramchandra Chandravanshi BJP Bishunpur Chamra Linda JMM Bokaro Biranchi Narayan BJP Borio Lobin Hembrom JMM Chaibasa Deepak Birua JMM Chakradharpur Sukhram Oraon JMM Chandankyari Amar Kumar Bauri BJP Chatra Satyanand Bhokta RJD Chattarpur Pushpa Devi BJP Daltonganj Alok Kumar Chaurasiya BJP Deoghar Narayan Das BJP Dhanbad Raj Sinha BJP Dhanwar Babulal Marandi JVM Dumka Hemant Soren JMM Dumri Jagarnath Mahto JMM Gandey Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed JMM Garhwa Mithilesh Kumar Thakur JMM Ghatsila Ramdas Soren JMM Giridih Sudivya Kumar JMM Godda Amit Kumar Mandal BJP Gomia Lambodar Mahto AJSU Gumla Bhushan Tirkey JMM Hatia Navin Jaiswal BJP Hazaribagh Manish Jaiswal BJP Hussainabad Kamlesh Kumar Singh NCP Ichagarh Sabita Mahato JMM Jagannathpur Sona Ram Sinku INC Jama Sita Murmu JMM Jamshedpur East Saryu Roy Independent Jamshedpur West Banna Gupta INC Jamtara Irfan Ansari INC Jamua Kedar Hazra BJP Jarmundi Badal INC Jharia Purnima Niraj Singh INC Jugsalai Mangal Kalindi JMM Kanke Sammari Lal BJP Kharasawan Dashrath Gagrai JMM Khijri Rajesh Kachhap INC Khunti Nilkanth Singh Munda BJP Kodarma Dr. Neera Yadav BJP Kolebira Naman Bixal Kongari INC Latehar Baidyanath Ram JMM Littipara Dinesh William Marandi JMM Lohardaga Rameshwar Oraon INC Madhupur Haji Hussain Ansari JMM Mahagama Deepika Pandey Singh INC Maheshpur Stephen Marandi JMM Majhganon Niral Purty JMM Mandar Bandhu Tirkey JVM Mandu Jai Prakash Bhai Patel BJP Manika Ramchandra Singh INC Manoharpur Joba Majhi JMM Nala Rabindra Nath Mahato JMM Nirsa Aparna Sengupta BJP Pakur Alamgir Alam INC Panki Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta BJP Poreyahat Pradeep Yadav JVM Potka Sanjib Sardar JMM Rajmahal Anant Kumar Ojha BJP Ramgarh Mamta Devi INC Ranchi Chandreshwar Prasad Singh BJP Saraikella Champai Soren JMM Sarath Randhir Kumar Singh BJP Shikaripara Nalin Soren JMM Silli Sudesh Kumar Mahto AJSU Simaria Kishun Kumar Das BJP Simdega Bhushan Bara INC Sindri Indrajit Mahato BJP Sisai Jiga Susaran Horo JMM Tamar Vikas Kumar Munda JMM Torpa Koche Munda BJP Tundi Mathura Prasad Mahato JMM

Background

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000. Babulal Morandi had become the first-ever Chief Minister of the state. Since then, the state has witnessed three assembly elections and a total of six Chief Ministers, as before BJP’s Raghubar Das-led government, no state government had completed its full five-year term in the state.

The six CMs of Jharkhand include 5 former CMs Babulal Morandi, Arjun Munda, Madhu Koda, Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren and incumbent CM Raghubar Das. No Chief Minister in the state has ever retained his position previously.