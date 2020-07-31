Jharkhand extends lockdown till August 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister, Hemant Soren has announced the extension of lockdown in the state till August 31, 2020. The decision has been taken in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 detected in the state.

As per the state government orders, no cinema halls, gymnasiums, multiplexes, or movie theatres will be opened in Jharkhand during this time period. The orders will come into effect from August 1, 2020.

झारखण्ड में अनलॉक की स्थिति 31 अगस्त 2020 तक यथावत बनी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/xYXDDBcLUa — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 30, 2020

Key Highlights:

• The lockdown will come into effect from August 1 and the movement except for essential services will be prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am in the morning, following the existing guidelines of the night curfew.

• Inter-state and Intra-state bus services will not be operational during this period.

• People who will be coming from outside Jharkhand will have to remain in 14 days essential quarantine period.