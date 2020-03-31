COVID-19: Jharkhand Govt launches Pragyaam App for Essential Deliveries

Jharkhand Govt has launched the Pragyaam app to issue e-passes to those working in essential services. Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren launched this app on March 30, 2020. The District Transport Officers will be responsible to issue e-passes to the vehicles carrying the essentials.

Pragyaam is an android app that can be easily downloaded from Google play store. The locally-designed app will issue passes to those associated with medical supply services, banking, regular supplies, and other essential services.

Significance of Pragyaam App:

The Pragyaam app will help ensure the smooth functioning of essential services during the 21-day lockdown period. It will also help avoid the issuance of fake passes and support the concerned officials in verifying the details of the person.

How Pragyaam App will work:

Pragyaam is an android platform based app and like any other app, it can be easily downloaded from the Google play store. For those associated with essential services, they will need to upload the required details and documents on the app to get the e-passes such as the mobile number and identity card.

The e-passes will be issued by Transport officers only after the verification so as to avoid the issuance of fake e-passes. The app will also help the officials in keeping track and checking the status of passes issued.

Other measures are taken by Jharkhand Govt during COVID-19 lockdown:

Before launching Pragyaam app, Jharkhand govt had also launched ‘VeggiGo’ app for the order of daily essentials amid 21 days lockdown

To the beneficiaries of Public Distribution System (PDS), the state government announced to give 2 months ration in advance. It is assumed that at least 90% of the families will be benefited from this decision.

Other State Governments issued E-Passes:

Delhi has also issued e-passes amid COVID-19 lockdown to make the movement of essential goods move easier and flexible. The availability of these passes is for those associated with the delivery or any other services of essential goods. The passes can be easily downloaded online. The state government issued a WhatsApp number for the accessibility of e-passes. Individuals can also apply through email by sharing their credentials at ddma.delhi@nic.in.