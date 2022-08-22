Jharkhand to use Blockchain Technology to Distribute Seeds to Farmers - All You Need To Know

Jharkhand to use Blockchain for Seed Distribution: Jharkhand Government has launched a unique project which employs Blockchain Technology for Distribution of Seeds to Farmers. The project which has been launched in association with Global Blockchain Technology Major SettleMint, aims to revolutionize the agriculture sector and will reduce pilferage. The state plans to include all key stakeholders of agriculture sector i.e., suppliers, distributors and farmers, as key part of the project.The state will also launch a training programme to help them make effective use of the blockchain technology solution for agricultural development. The scheme was launched by the Directorate of Agriculture, Jharkhand on 18th August 2022.

Blockchain Technology to Track Seed Distribution

With the launch of this unique project, Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to employ the Blockchain technology for aiding farmers. The project which will help government track seed distribution among the farmers in the state will help in getting rid of spurious seeds that the farmers receive under various government schemes including the seed exchange scheme. Going ahead the technology can also assist tracking distribution of seeds, inputs, implements etc under other government schemes such as State Seed Distribution Scheme, NFSM, PMKSY, NHM.

As per the official statement issued by the Jharkhand State Government, the new project is aimed at facilitating seed distribution among 3 lakh + farmers of the state. So far, over 30000quintals of seeds have been distributed unique the project; this includes over 300 seed varieties of more than 30 crops for both Kharif and Rabi Seasons of the plantation. The new project has aided the government in delivering seeds of cereals, pulses and oilseeds to the farmers using the advanced blockchain technology.

Advantages of the Projects

Effective tracking distribution of seeds, inputs, implements through Blockchain technology

Transparent execution of schemes

Enable Traceability with reduces dependence on middlemen

Real time monitoring and effective management of government schemes

Timely availability of quality seeds to the farmers

Identification of beneficiaries and creation of farmers’ database

Delivery of other agriculture and horticulture schemes directly to farmers

How does Blockchain Technology Aid Seed Distribution?

The new technology solution developed on Blockchain platform enables tracking of seed supply across all steps of the crop cycle. Right from the first step when the Directorate of Agriculture orders the seeds to placing of an order for seed acquisition by the District Agriculture Officer. The scheme will facilitate distribution of seeds among farmers under Large Area Multipurpose Society (LAMPS), Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS), Farmers Producer Organisation (FPO). Furthermore, each farmer is being registered on the technology platform based on their Aadhaar identity and Mobile Number. Seed Distribution is logged into the system based on the OTP received by farmer.