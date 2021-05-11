J&K govt to help senior citizens, orphans, daily wage workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on May 11, 2021, announced a set of measures for helping those who lost their loved ones due to COVID-19 infection and also the daily wage workers who got affected by the pandemic in the union territory.

The Lt. Governor Sinha in a statement said, “Senior citizens who have lost only earning member of the family will be provided a special pension for life.” The government will provide special scholarships to children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic, he further said.

The Government also expressed its plan to provide financial assistance to every family in the union territory who lost their loved ones due to untimely death from the COVID-19 infection.

The J&K administration also announced that it will lend Rs 1,000 per month for the next two months to the daily wage workers who suffered a loss of livelihood during the pandemic. This would include all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, and pithuwalas.

The J&K administration has instructed all its concerned officers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of ration to all ration holders on priority. The official statement mentioned that the installments for social welfare schemes like PMAY, Laadli Beti, old-age pension, MGNAREGA will be released immediately.

The Lt. Governor further said that the government will extend all the support including rations, etc to the old-age homes and orphanages.

He urged the people to abide by the COVID-19 protocols to limit the spread of infection.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 703 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths in the past 24 hours. J&K is currently fighting 49, 951 active COVID-19 cases.