J&K, Haryana plans to provide tap water by December 2024

Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana government have geared up to provide tap water connections to all the rural households in the area by December 2022, which is ahead of the national goal by 2024-25.

On May 12, the state governments of both Haryana and J&K presented their plan to the Department of Drinking water & Sanitation of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

The ministry has been working in implementing the centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in collaboration with the states to ensure that rural households have Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC).

Statement by the Drinking Water and Sanitation ministry:

The ministry while referring to the ongoing COVID-19 situation stated that the advisories have been issued to the UT and State governments to give priority to the work related to the drinking water. It will achieve the objective of providing tap water connections to the rural households as well as will create job opportunities for the migrant workers and local people amid COVID-19.

FHTC in Haryana:

Haryana state officials presented their action plan to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, the officials stated that there are 28.94 lakh households in Haryana, out of which Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) has been provided to 18.83 lakh households.

The official further added that out of the remaining 10.11 lakh households, the Haryana government plans on providing tap water connections in 7 lakh households by 2020-21.

Haryana state officials also informed the ministry that the state has been giving more attention to rural households in drought-prone areas.

Haryana is most likely to get Rs. 290 crores as the share under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) for the current financial year. It will be supplemented by the same amount of state’s matching share. As per the statement by the ministry, the state will be eligible for additional allocation based on financial and physical performance.

FHTC in Jammu & Kashmir:

In its plan, the J&K government informed that presently 5.75 lakh households out of 18.17 lakh households in the state have the basic facility of drinking water through the tap connections.

The administration of Jammu & Kashmir informed the ministry that in the current year, the state has been planning for 100% coverage of 5000 villages in 3 districts- Srinagar, Reasi, and Gandharbal.

As per its central share under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Jammu & Kashmir government is also likely to get Rs. 680 crore in the current financial year. The ministry declared that Union territory will also be eligible for the additional allocation based on its financial and physical performance.

About Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM):

Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a central government initiative that has been under the Ministry of Jal Shakti. This mission aims at providing access to tap water in every household of India, with a special focus on rural households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Speech in 2019 mentioned that half of the country’s households still lack access to tap water. He earmarked 3.5 trillion for Jal Jeevan Mission and stated that centre and state will work in collaboration to accomplish this mission in the coming years.

The goal of Jal Jeevan Mission is to provide safe and adequate water through individual households taps connections to all the households of rural India by 2024.