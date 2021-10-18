Jonas Gahr Stoere becomes new Prime Minister of Norway, presents his government

The new centre-left Cabinet of Norway formally took over power on October 14, 2021, after the newly-elected Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere presented a centre-left minority government.

The new cabinet in Norway was introduced a day after a deadly bow-and-arrow attack in a small town.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the leader of the centre-left Labor Party of Norway, stood outside the Royal Palace with his 19-member team-10 women and nine men. The team includes the leader of the Euroskeptic center party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, who becomes the Finance Minister.

Her finner du det første gruppebildet av regjeringen Støre. Det kan brukes fritt mot kreditering.

Foto: NTB Kommunikasjon/Statsministerens kontorhttps://t.co/9FaG7Y4wU0 pic.twitter.com/KPhqHBhbGC — SMK (@Statsmin_kontor) October 14, 2021

Emilie Enger Mehl became the youngest Justice Minister of Norway at the age of 28, while the Foreign Minister portfolio went to another woman- Anniken Scharning Huitfeldt.

In Norway, a minority coalition of the leftwing Labour Party and the rural Centre Party took over after beating the ruling Conservative-led government in the vote for Parliament in September 2021.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the new Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Stoere on assuming office. Extending his wishes via tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that he is looking forward to work closely with him in further strengthening India-Norway relations.

Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations. @statsmin_kontor — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 16, 2021

PM Soetre on the deadly attack near Oslo

Prime Minister Gahr Stoere said that it was a special day because of an outrageous event in Kongsberg, a small town outside Oslo, in which a Danish man was taken into custody after the Norwegian police claimed that he killed five people with a bow and arrows and wounded other two on October 13, 2021.

Police suspect that the attacker is a Muslim convert who was previously flagged as having been radicalized. As per the domestic security agency of Norway, the attack appears to have been an act of terrorism.

PM @jonasgahrstore during his visit to Kongsberg today:

- The horrific #Kongsberg attack has hit us hard. A heartfelt thank you to all our friends around the world for support and consideration.



All efforts are now directed at supporting those injured and affected. pic.twitter.com/luC3sElaA9 — SMK (@Statsmin_kontor) October 15, 2021

Who is Jonas Gahr Stoere?

• He is a Norwegian politician who has been serving as the Prime Minister of Norway since 2021. Stoere has been a leader of the Labour Party since 2014.

• Gahr Stoere served under Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg as the Foreign Affairs Minister from 2005 to 2012 and as the Health and Care Services Minister from 2012 to 2013.

• Jonas Gahr Stoere grew up in West End Olso and is a millionaire. He also underwent Naval Officer Training at the Norwegian Naval Academy and then studied political science at Sciences Po in Paris from 1981 to 1985.

• Stoere was appointed as the Prime Minister of Norway by King Harald V, two days after the resignation of Erna Solberg and her government on October 12, 2021.

2021 Parliamentary Elections in Norway

• Jonas Gahr Stoere has taken over after Erna Solberg who was ousted in September 13 elections after two-four year-terms.

• In September 2021 vote, the Labour Party- the largest party in non-European Union member Norway- won the election with 26.3% of the vote while the centre party finished third with 20.4%.

• Despite the Labour Party of Norway receiving 1% fewer votes, and losing one seat, the Centre-Left had won the majority in the 2021 Parliamentary Elections in Norway held on September 13. As the leader of the largest party, Stoere was a clear favourite for the role of Prime Minister.

• In line with the tradition, the outgoing and incoming governments were greeted by the well-wishers and family members. They also received flowers and Norwegian flags, after formally meeting King Harald V.