Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as new chief justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud has been appointed as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit.

Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as new chief justice of India
Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as new chief justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. His service will be effective from November 9, 2022, to November 10, 2024. 

Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. Chandrachud is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. Speaking on the decision, Kiren Rijiju tweeted “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022. 

Who is Justice DY Chandrachud?

  1. Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, is an Indian Judge of the Supreme Court and will soon assume as the 50th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India.
  2. DY Chandrachud is also a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and Bombay High Court.
  3. He was a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013.
  4. Currently, Chandrachud is serving as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority.
  5. Justice Chnadrachud’s father Justice Y.V Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.
  6. On October 17, 2022, Chnadrachud was appointed as Chief Justice of India succeeding Justice Uday Umesh Lalit after his retirement.

List of the 10 current Chief Justices of India

 

Name

Period served

Rajendra Mal Lodha

April 27, 2014- September 27, 2014.

Handyala Lakshminarayanaswamy Dattu

September 28, 2014- December 2, 2015.

Tirath Singh Thakur

December 3, 2015- January 3, 2017.

Jagdish Singh Khehar

January 4, 2017- August 27, 2017.

Dipak Misra

August 28, 2017- October 2, 2018.

Ranjan Gogoi

October 3, 2018- November 17, 2019.

Sharad Arvind Bobde

November 18, 2019- April 23, 2021.

Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana

April 24, 2021- August 26, 2022.

Uday Umesh Lalit

August 27, 2022- October 17, 2022,

D.Y. Chandrachud

Incumbent

 

Who is Uday Umesh Lalit?

Lalit was born on November 9, 1957, and is the 49th Chief Justice of India. He has also served as a Judge of the Indian Supreme Court. Justice Lalit is one of the six senior counsel to be elevated directly elevated to the Supreme Court.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play