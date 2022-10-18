Justice DY Chandrachud appointed as new chief justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the new chief justice of India. Justice Chandrachud will take his official oath on November 9, 2022. His service will be effective from November 9, 2022, to November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud will be the 50th CJI and will succeed Justice UU Lalit. Chandrachud is also the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court. Speaking on the decision, Kiren Rijiju tweeted “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President appoints Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from November 9, 2022.

Who is Justice DY Chandrachud?

Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, is an Indian Judge of the Supreme Court and will soon assume as the 50th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. DY Chandrachud is also a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and Bombay High Court. He was a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013. Currently, Chandrachud is serving as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority. Justice Chnadrachud’s father Justice Y.V Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985. On October 17, 2022, Chnadrachud was appointed as Chief Justice of India succeeding Justice Uday Umesh Lalit after his retirement.

List of the 10 current Chief Justices of India

Name Period served Rajendra Mal Lodha April 27, 2014- September 27, 2014. Handyala Lakshminarayanaswamy Dattu September 28, 2014- December 2, 2015. Tirath Singh Thakur December 3, 2015- January 3, 2017. Jagdish Singh Khehar January 4, 2017- August 27, 2017. Dipak Misra August 28, 2017- October 2, 2018. Ranjan Gogoi October 3, 2018- November 17, 2019. Sharad Arvind Bobde November 18, 2019- April 23, 2021. Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana April 24, 2021- August 26, 2022. Uday Umesh Lalit August 27, 2022- October 17, 2022, D.Y. Chandrachud Incumbent

Who is Uday Umesh Lalit?

Lalit was born on November 9, 1957, and is the 49th Chief Justice of India. He has also served as a Judge of the Indian Supreme Court. Justice Lalit is one of the six senior counsel to be elevated directly elevated to the Supreme Court.