Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3 achieves Criticality: PM Modi calls it trailblazer, Know Station Significance & Features

The Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3 (KAPP-3) in Gujarat has successfully achieved its ‘criticality’ at 9.36 am on July 22, 2020, around 25 years after last unit was commissioned. PM Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) on this achievement. PM Modi described it as a "trailblazer" for such achievements in future and called it a pure example of " Make in India" initiative.

Congratulations to our nuclear scientists for achieving criticality of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3! This indigenously designed 700 MWe KAPP-3 reactor is a shining example of Make in India. And a trailblazer for many such future achievements! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

The third unit of Kakrapar Atomic Power Station is a 700 MWe capacity Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) and is located in the Tapi district of Gujarat. This Kakrapar 3 plant is fully indigenous, making Aatma Nirbhar Bharat a reality. The first two units of Kakrapar power plant were based on Canadian technology.

Note: Kakrapar 3 is 23rd nuclear power reactor of India.

Let's now have a look at the significance of Kakrapar 3 Criticality and some facts about it:

What is the meaning of 'Achieving Criticality'? Nuclear Reactor achieving 'Criticality' implies that the reactor has started giving out controlled and sustained nuclear fission reaction. In other terms, achieving criticality means that the fission event of reactor gives out the adequate number of neutrons for sustained series of reactions. What are Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR)? The Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors use heavy water as moderator and natural uranium as fuel. India's nuclear reactors are majorly PHWR.

Significance of Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant 3

India's first indigenous Nuclear Power Plant of 700 MWe: The commissioning of Kakrapar 3 reactor is a landmark event in the history of India's nuclear programme. This KAPP-3 is India's first biggest indigenously developed nuclear power plant of 700 MWe of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR). Till now, the biggest indigenously developed reactor was of 540 MWe PHWR in Tarapur, Maharashtra

Optimisation of PHWR design with minimum changes: This 700MWe unit nuclear reactor deals with the issue of surplus thermal margins and displays a significant improvement in technology with minor changes in the design of 540 MWe reactor.

Help India ramp up its existing nuclear reactor fleet: The 700MWe reactors will help India ramp up it fleet of nuclear reactors by being the backbone of new fleet. Currently, 7 units of 700MWe reactor are under development at Kakrapar (KAPP-3 and 4) at Rawatbhata (RAPS-7 and 8). KAPP-3 is the frontrunner in planned series of 16 indigenous 700 MWe PHWRs.

Safety Features of 700MWe Kakrapar PHWR

This indigenous 700MWe Kakrapar 3 Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) has been developed with modern safety features. These features are:

Steel lined inner containment

Passive decay heat removal system

Containment spray system

Hydrogen Management system

When did the 700MWe Kakrapar 3 construction begin?

The development of began with the first “pour of concrete” in November 2010. The plant was initially expected to be commissioned in 2015.

When were the first two units of PHWR Commissioned?

The first unit of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) was commissioned on 6th May 1993 and the second unit was commissioned on 1st September 1995. Both the plants are of 220 MW capacity.