King Charles III Ascends to the Throne: 8 Key Facts You Should Know About the New Monarch

King Charles III Ascends to the Throne: King Charles III ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On Saturday, 73-year-old Prince Charles ascended the throne as the King and took over the throne as the new monarch of England. He takes over as the Monarch after his mother Queen Elizabeth II - Britain’s longest reigning monarch passed away recently. Along with England, Charles III became King of a dozen independent nations that had previously been British colonies apart from the United Kingdom.

In towns and cities across the UK, the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III has been Proclaimed.https://t.co/YrreR282at — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2022

While taking his vows as the King of England, Charles III said that he was "deeply aware" of the "duties and heavy responsibility of sovereignty". Here are 8 interesting Facts about Britain’s New Monarch that you Should Know.

Birth and Title of Prince: Charles Philip Arthur George was born on 14th November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. At the age of 20, he was named the Prince of Wales at the age of 20.

Education and College: Charles was often deemed as the sign of modernity in the otherwise conservative Royal Family. He was the first British Royal who was not home schooled and instead joined Hill House School in west London. After completing his schooling, he joined UK’s Trinity College to study history and in the process became the first royal to earn a University degree in 1970.

Longest Serving Heir: Until the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles Philip Arthur George - Prince Charles, was the longest longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He is also the oldest person to assume the throne, at the age of 73 in history.

King Charles - IIIrd of His Name: On 8th Sept, he became the third monarch in the history of Britain to take over under the name of Charles. Before him, Charles I ascended to the throne in 1625 and reigned as the Monarch until 1649. King Charles II took over the throne in 1660 and his rule continued until 1685.

Line of Succession for British Crown: After King Charles III, the line of succession in the British Monarchy will have his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, as the heir to the throne. They will be followed by Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Affair and Divorce: King Charles III, is the first heir to take on the throne after a divorce. He was married to Lady Diana Spencer. However, the turbulent marriage ended after his affair with a married woman Camilla Parker Bowles in 1992. He admitted to committing adultery in a Television Interview in 1994, following which his marriage with Diana ended in 1996. In April 2005, Charles married Camilla, formally making her the Duchess of Cornwall.

Career as a Painter: King Charles III is also an accomplished painter and has created many works of art or lithographs. He mainly paints using watercolours and is in fact one of the best-selling living painters in the UK, with sales of his artwork amounting to USD 3 million since 1997, as per People Magazine. The money generated through sales of his paintings goes to the Prince of Wales's charitable foundation.