Train service between Lahore-Wagah resumes after 22 years

The train service between Lahore and Wagah resumed operations after 22 years on December 15, 2019.

The shuttle train services between the two stations will complete three round trips daily. The train service will enable over 1000 passengers to commute between the stations in three trips.

The fare for the travel has been fixed at PKR 30. The train would take about an hour to reach Wagah with observing stoppages local stations including Jallo station.

Objective

The reviving of the Lahore-Wagah train service is the first step in the direction of reviving the connection of Lahore with its suburbs through rail routes.

The current service will be followed by another train, which will ply between Lahore and Raiwind. The train service will be initiated within 15 days. This information was shared by Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid who inaugurated the Lahore-Wagah train service.

Significance

The Lahore-Wagah train service will provide a hassle-free commuting facility to hundreds of travellers who wish to watch the flag hoisting and lowering ceremony at the Wagah border or visit the Jallo Park in Lahore.

Background

The Lahore-Wagah train service was operational till 1997, after which it was suspended due to certain operational and security reasons.

Wagah station is the last station in Pakistan on the Lahore–Wagah railway line. It serves as a sub-urban border station, before crossing into India.

The station is used for immigration and custom of passengers who travel between India and Pakistan through the Samjhauta Express.

In January 2020, Pakistan will launch the Lahore-Gujranwala train service. The train service is expected to be inaugurated by Pakistani PM Imran Khan.