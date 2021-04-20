Rahul Gandhi Tests positive for COVID-19 after Manmohan Singh - Know Famous Personalities who succumbed to 2nd wave

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared the news via Twitter and mentioned that he has mild symptoms. Mr. Gandhi has isolated himself at home.

In a tweet, he mentioned that after experiencing mild symptoms, he has tested positive for COVID-19. The Congress leader added that those who have been in a contact with him recently must follow all the safety protocols.

After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for COVID.



All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 20, 2021

Sources close to the Congress leader have informed that he is still at home as advised by his doctor and has not met with his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is also a Congress President in the last 12 days. Rahul Gandhi has not met with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well in five days.

Prime Minister Modi in a tweet extended his wish for good health and recovery to the Congress MP.

I pray for the good health and quick recovery of Lok Sabha MP Shri @RahulGandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 20, 2021

However, Rahul Gandhi is not the only National personality who tested positive during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check the names of the national leaders who succumbed to the second wave

1. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19, 2021. The 88 years old was admitted to the hospital for high fever and was later tested positive. The former PM had already received two doses of the Coronavirus vaccine COVAXIN and was hospitalized as a matter of precaution. Rahul Gandhi had extended his wishes via Twitter for the former PM's speedy recovery.

Dear Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji,



Wishing you a speedy recovery.

India needs your guidance and advice in this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 19, 2021

2. Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao was tested positive on April 19, 2021. He was showing mild symptoms and was advised isolation by the doctors. According to the State Chief Secretary, a team of doctors has been monitoring his health.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao tests positive for COVID19. He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation. A team of doctors is monitoring his health: State Chief Secretary



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/GWpraCBuAb — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

3. Congress leader Anand Sharma

A senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 on April 20, 2021. He has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital.

4. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Aditynath informed on April 14, 2021, that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He further added that on the consult of doctors he has self-isolated himself.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that he has tested positive for #COVID19. He is in self-isolation. pic.twitter.com/YBicvmVtO5 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2021

5. Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14, 2021. While sharing the news via Twitter, he informed that he has self-isolated himself and has started his treatment at home.

6. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal self-isolates after wife tests positive

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal self-isolated himself after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Coronavirus on April 20, 2021. She has also self-isolated himself.

7. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh tested positive

The Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh also announced via Twitter that he has positive for COVID-19. He urged those who have been in contact with him to get themselves screened.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tests positive for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/an8UcBXByd — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

Actors tested positive for COVID-19

Many Bollywood actors were also caught up amid the seocnd wave of the pandemic. Some of them are listed below.