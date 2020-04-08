Lockdown Extended? - PM Modi hints at lockdown extension in meet with Oppn Leaders

Lockdown Extension Updates: As per media reports, Government is mulling the idea to extend the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 lockdown amid rising cases of Coronavirus infections in the country. Earlier in the day, PM Modi also hinted at extension in COVID-19 lockdown today in meeting with Oppn Leaders via video conferencing. After the video conference concluded, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gave a statement to PTI, saying that PM Modi had suggested extension in the lockdown in line with the suggestions from the state governments.

PM hints at Lockdown Extension?

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held talks with leaders of the floor including Opposition Party leaders via video conferencing today. During the meeting, PM appraised the leaders about the current situation in the country due to Coronavirus pandemic and also briefed them about the government’s measures to counter its spread. As per media reports, many leaders who were part of this meeting have said that PM hinted at extension of the lockdown period beyond 14th April 2020 with staggered lifting in few places, except for the hotspots. PM Modi also said that current situation in the country is akin to 'social emergency' and that people of India have to stay vigilant that it doesn’t go out of hand.

UP Govt to seal 15 Districts till 13th April

UP Government has announced that it will seal 15 districts completely till 13th April 2020 to contain COVID-19 hotspots in state. The decision has been taken by the government to enforce stricter lockdown orders to contain further spread of the coronavirus. According to reports, the 15 districts being sealed by UP Government include: