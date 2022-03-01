Madhabi Puri Buch becomes first woman chairperson of SEBI; Check Full list of SEBI Chairmen

New chairperson of SEBI: The Government of India on February 28, 2022, appointed Madhabi Puri Buch as a new Chairperson of the market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India).

Madhabi Puri is the former head of ICICI Securities and has become the first woman Chairperson of SEBI. She will replace Ajay Tyagi, a 1984 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre.

The notification issued by the Indian Government stated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Madhabi Puri Buch, the former Whole Time Member, SEBI to the post of Chairman, SEBI, initially for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Who is Madhabi Puri Buch?

1. Madhabi Puri Buch had served in SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a whole-time member and has now become the first woman to head the market regulator.

2. Buch is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus. She will also be the first person from the private sector to be appointed as the Chief of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

3. Earlier, Buch served as a non-executive director of the companies such as Zensar Technologies, Idea Cellular Ltd, and Max Healthcare. She also headed ICICI Securities as the Chief Executive for the period of two years.

4. The new Chairperson of SEBI has donned various hats and has been a founding committee member of the Indian Banks Association. She has also been a management committee member of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

5. Madhabi Puri Buch will be the youngest SEBI Chairperson so far and is likely to assume charge on March 2, 2022.

New Chairperson of SEBI: What will be the immediate task?

Madhabi Puri Buch will take over as a new Chief of SEBI when the global markets have been roiled by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The immediate agenda for Buch will be the approval of the initial public offer document of the Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC). The sale will be India’s biggest primary market fundraise.

SEBI Chairman List

Name From To Madhabi Puri Buch 1 March 2022 Present Ajay Tyagi 10 February 2017 28 February 2022 U K Sinha 18 February 2011 10 February 2017 C. B. Bhave 18 February 2008 18 February 2011 M. Damodaran 18 February 2005 18 February 2008 G. N. Bajpai 20 February 2002 18 February 2005 D. R. Mehta 21 February 1995 20 February 2002 S. S. Nadkarni 17 January 1994 31 January 1995 G. V. Ramakrishna 24 August 1990 17 January 1994 Dr. S. A. Dave 12 April 1988 23 August 1990

About SEBI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is the regulatory body for the securities and the commodity market in India. It is under the ownership of the Ministry of Finance and was established on April 12, 1988. SEBI was given the Statutory Powers on January 30, 1992, through SEBI Act, 1992.

The aim of SEBI is to protect the interests of the investors in the securities and to promote the development of, and to regulate the securities market and for the matters connected.