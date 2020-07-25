Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister announced the same through a tweet on July 25, 2020.

In a series of tweets, the MP Chief Minister revealed that he had developed symptoms of COVID-19 and underwent a COVID test, the report of which came positive. He has now appealed to all his colleagues who came in contact with him recently to get their COVID test done. The close contacts of the Chief Minister have been suggested to move to quarantine.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

The Chief Minister further informed that he has quarantined himself as per the advice of the doctors and is following all COVID-19 guidelines. He will be participating in the daily coronavirus review meeting through video conferencing.

Key Highlights

• Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted saying that he made every effort to avoid Corona but people used to meet on many subjects. He further added in another tweet that a person can be completely cured if treated on time.

#COVID19 का समय पर इलाज होता है तो व्यक्ति बिल्कुल ठीक हो जाता है। मैं 25 मार्च से प्रत्येक शाम को कोरोना संक्रमण की स्थिति की समीक्षा बैठक करता रहा हूँ। मैं यथासंभव अब वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग से कोरोना की समीक्षा करने का प्रयास करूंगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

• He has appealed to all the citizens to take extra precautions and abide by the norms issued by the government to prevent themselves from getting infected.

• In his absence, the Madhya Pradesh's daily health bulletin on the state's coronavirus preparations and measures will be taken forward by the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Health Minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary, Health Education minister Vishvas Sarang and Urban Development Minister Bhuppendra Siingh.

Background

Currently, Madhya Pradesh's total coronavirus tally stands at 26210, which includes 7553 active coronavirus cases, 17866 recovered cases and 791 fatalities. India's total coronavirus cases have now gone up to 1336861, which includes 456071 active cases, 849432 recovered and 31358 deaths. India witnessed a single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in the last 24 hours.