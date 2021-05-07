Madhya Pradesh Government announces free treatment scheme for poor COVID-19 patients

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has launched a new scheme under which free treatment will be provided to the patients of Coronavirus in the state. The scheme by the state government will benefit the poor and even the middle class, who will be able to get free COVID treatment at contracted private hospitals.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan while making an announcement stated that a special package will be provided by the state government to the private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana to implement the scheme.

Under the scheme, the state government will empanel private hospitals for COVID treatment, and tests such as the remdesivir injections, medicines, CT Scan, oxygen, etc. will be made available free of cost.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the Coronavirus situation in the state at Corona Control Core Group meeting through video conference. It was attended by the concerned officials and ministers virtually.

Private Hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Yojana: Key Details

• Currently, there are 328 private hospitals that are empaneled under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. In these hospitals 23,946 beds are available.

• The State Government on May 5, 2021, empaneled 68 private hospitals of the state under the yojana for the next 3 months.

• Madhya Pradesh Government has also increased the rates of the Ayushman Bharat Package by 40% so that the private hospitals will be able to treat COVID patients well under the scheme. These rates include food, rent, check-up, paramedical fee, consultation fee.

• After the scheme is implemented, a total of 60,915 beds will be available in the government and private hospitals for the treatment of COVID to the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Madhya Pradesh.

Free COVID treatment for beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana:

• So far, 2.42 crore cards have been made in the state under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, under which 88% of the population has been covered. In the latest scheme, all the beneficiaries will be able to get free Corona treatment in government-contracted hospitals.

• To make free treatment available in private hospitals in each district of the state, the District Collectors have been given the power to temporarily empanel the private hospitals of their district under the Yojana.

• With this step, the Ayushman Card Holders will get free Corona treatment in all the private hospitals.

• If a family member has an Ayushman Card, then other members of the family are also eligible to get free treatment.

• Madhya Pradesh Government will provide Rs. 5,000 as a diagnostic advanced to every person who has been receiving treatment under Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh:

As per the Directorate of Health Services in MP, a total of 12,421 COVID-19 positive cases has been reported on May 6, 2021. This has taken the number of active cases in the state to 88,614.