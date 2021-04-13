Complete curfew in Maharashtra from tomorrow 8pm till next 15 days : Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced complete curfew in Maharashtra from 8pm on April 14, 2021 till 7 am on May 1, 2021. Only essential services will be allowed between 7 am and 8 pm.

Section 144 will be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. informed the Chief Minister asserting that he will not term this as lockdown.

We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/SUMMjtnBRR — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

The Chief Minister noted that till January they were controlling the COVID-19 situation very nicely but now the COVID situation has exploded in the state in a very serious way. He revealed that the state recorded around 60, 000 cases, which is the highest so far.

60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in the State today: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/3oIYfoOxYU — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

He emphasised that it is time to fight war against COVID-19 once again. The Chief Minister said in a state-wide address on April 13, 2021 that they are forced to put some restrictions even though they don't want to.

Complete curfew in Maharashtra from tomorrow 8pm

The Chief Minister said that he would not call it a lockdown but restrictions. He said that they are implementing serious guidelines from tomorrow 8pm. He further urged all people to follow the guidelines strictly for their own safety.

Maharashtra COVID19 guidelines: All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted.



Restrictions to be in effect from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May pic.twitter.com/1jYZvTMhYK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

What will be open?

•Essential Services: All essential services will be open from 7 am to 8pm.

•Public transport will not be completely shut down. It will be used only by people involved in essential services.

Local train and bus services for essential services only, petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue, hotel/ restaurants to remain closed only take-away, home deliveries allowed: Maharashtra CM pic.twitter.com/QJkJlX4WTK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

•All essential services will be open- Agriculture, vaccination centres, hospitals, medical services, cargo facilities, petrol pump, media, financial institutions associated with SEBI.

•Construction: The state government has allowed construction work to continue.

•Restaurants- Tey will be open. No sitting will be allowed, only home delivery and take-away to be allowed.

•Road side food stalls will be allowed to open between 7 am to 8 pm. No one will be allowed to stand and eat, they will have to pack and take home.

•Ann suraksha- 3kg wheat and 2kg rice will be given to around 6 crore people.

•Shiv Bhojan thali to be given completely free.

•E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services.

E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed: Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

What will be closed?

•Everything besides essential services will be closed in the state from tomorrow 8 pm. Those not working in any kind of essential services will not be allowed to move out.

•All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7am on 1st May.

•Shooting for all films, serial and ads will be closed.

•Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums and amusement parks to be closed.

•Gyms, spas and sports complexes also to be closed.

•Shooting for films, serial, ads to be closed.

•All shops, malls and shopping centres not performing essential services to also remain closed from 8pm on 14th Apr till 7am on 1st May.

•No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed.

All places of worship, schools and colleges, private coaching classes, barbershops, spas, salons and beauty parlous will remain closed from tomorrow till 7am on 1st May: Maharashtra Government — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Ramped up Testing, tremendous pressure on testing facilities

•The Chief Minister stated that the state has been testing more now in comparison to earlier. It has over 500 testing labs now and there is a lot of burden on these labs.

•He stated that there is tremendous amount of pressure on testing facilities and hence the results are getting delayed. We are trying to deploy the best facilities.

•We have postponed Maharashtra board exams keeping in mind the safety of students.

•For the last few days, the Chief Minister has conducted meetings with several people back-to-back.

CM appeals to Airlift Oxygen to state

•Every day 1200 tonnes of oxygen is being generated in the state and all of it is being used in healthcare facilities. Despite this there is shortage of Oxygen in the state.

•We are also appealing to the centre to get oxygen from other states. I am appealing to Prime Minister that bringing oxygen through road is becoming very difficult so we are requesting the centre to provide us IAF assistance in the supply of oxygen for medical use from nearby states

•We want to ramp up vaccination to bring infections down.

•This particular time is very dangerous as we don't know whether it has reached its peak or not so people need to support us it taking extra precautions and following all COVID protocols.

Ramping up Infrastructure

Despite continuously upgrading healthcare infrastructure, there is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased. We are increasing the number of beds everywhere.

We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/D32gXQLjHR — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Doctors Exhausted

Most important thing is that the doctors are exhausted so the state is appealing to doctors from outside to come to work for the state.

The Chief Minister has also appealed all NGOs and healthcare workers and opposition parties to come together to fight coronavirus

According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the average daily cases have grown significantly in Maharashtra and reached a level of 57000.

In Maharashtra you'll find that average daily cases, week on week, have grown significantly&reached a level of 57,000 plus. Tests/mn growing but not keeping pace with growth of avg daily cases. If you look at share of RT-PCR tests, it's progressively coming down:Union Health Secy pic.twitter.com/JPnfnM1RVM — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on April 12, 2021 reported 51,751 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total COVID tally to 3,458,996, which includes 5,66,278 active cases, 28,34,473 recoveries and 58245 deaths.

As far as testing is concerned, the positivity rate in the state is 24.87 percent. The state had tested 208,021 samples in the past 24 hours.