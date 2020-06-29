Maharashtra Government extends lockdown in the state till July 31

Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown till July 31, 2020 to contain further spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made today in the afternoon.

The state government announced that the ease in restrictions will continue to be in effect such as all government offices with certain exceptions like emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management and police will be allowed to function with 15 percent strength or 15 persons, whichever is higher. All private offices will be allowed to operate with 10 percent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

Maharashtra Government extends lockdown in the state till 31st July. pic.twitter.com/reUYA00uXI — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

However, the concerned district collector and commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain necessary restrictions and measures in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and movement of persons to control coronavirus spread.

Following activities will be permitted with restrictions in Municipal Corporations of MMR Region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Solapur, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Dhule, Malegaon, Jalgaon, Amravati, Nagpur and Akola:

1. All essential shops allowed to remain open before the order will continue to remain open.

2. All non-essential shops will be allowed to open as per relaxations and guidelines issued through the order that was released on May 31st and June 4. All non-essential markets, market areas and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am-5pm. Liquor shops will also continue to operate if permitted.

3. E-commerce will also be allowed to operate for essential as well as non-essential items.

4. All industrial units that are currently open will continue to operate.

5. All construction sites that are allowed to operate will be allowed to continue.

6. Restaurants will be allowed to home deliver food.

7. Online distance learning activities will be allowed to continue.

8. All government offices excluding emergency departments such as health & medical, disaster management, treasuries, police, food and civic supply, NIC and municipal services will be allowed to function with 15 percent strength or 15 people, whichever is higher.

9. All private offices will be allowed to operate with 10 percent strength or 10 people, whichever is higher.

Movement of People

Taxi/cab: Not more than 1+2 people will be allowed to travel by a single cab or taxi.

Rickshaw: Not more than 1+2 people will be allowed to travel by a rickshaw.

Four Wheeler: Not more than 1+2 people will be allowed to travel by a four wheeler.

Two wheeler: Only one rider will be allowed.