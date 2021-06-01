Maharashtra Govt allows Marathas to avail benefits under EWS quota

The Maharashtra Government on May 31, 2021, announced that the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) i.e. Maratha Community can now avail benefits under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

The General Administration Department (GAD) had issued a government order to put this effect.

Earlier, the Maratha Community recognized as the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category was not eligible for the availing the 10 per cent EWS quota due to the prevalence of Maratha reservation in the state.

The government order stated that SEBC community belonging from the period of interim stay on Maratha reservation on September 9, 2020, till the scrapping of reservation by the Supreme Court on May 5, 2021.

Candidates from the SEBC community whose appointments were pending before the interim stay on the Maratha reservation will only be eligible for the EWS quota and not be applicable to those who benefitted in appointments and admissions under the Maratha reservation, the government order further stated.

Maratha to avail benefits under EWS quota

•The Parliament enacted the EWS quota in 2019 to provide 10 per cent reservation to the sections of society that are not covered by any other reservation and whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakhs.

•Earlier, the Maratha Community recognized as the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category was not eligible for the availing the 10 per cent EWS quota due to the prevalence of Maratha reservation in the state.

•The Supreme Court on May 5, 2021, scrapped the Maratha reservation which allowed the state government to extend the benefits of the EWS quota to the Maratha Community.

What is EWS quota? Who is eligible?

•The Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in India was introduced in January 2019 when the central government amended the Constitution of India to provide 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to the sections of society that are not covered any other reservation and whose annual family income is less than Rs 8 lakhs.

•The government states certain eligibility criteria for availing EWS quota:

•One should belong to the general category (not to any other category such as SC/ST/OBC,

•The family’s annual income should be less than Rs 8 lakhs,

•One’s family should not own an agricultural land of more than 5 acres, or a residential flat of more than 1000 square feet, or a residential plot (in notified municipalities) of more than 100 square yards or a residential plot (other than in notified municipalities) of more than 200 square yards.

What does ‘Family’ refer to under the EWS quota eligibility?

•The person applying for EWS quota, their parents, siblings, spouse, or children below 18 years of age.