Maharashtra Lockdown from 8 pm today till May 1st: What is open and what is closed?

Maharashtra complete curfew: Maharashtra Chief Minister announced a full curfew in the state on April 13, 2021, which will come into effect from 8pm today and will remain in force till 7am on May 1, 2021. The Chief Minister refrained from calling this a lockdown and urged people to see it as a Janta Curfew.

The state government has also decided to impose Section 144 in the state to discourage gathering of more than five people. The Chief Minister stated that the 15-day curfew and the fresh restrictions were necessary to break the chain of transmission of the deadly COVID-19 infection, as the situation in the state is very severe.

The state recorded over 60,000 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which is an alarming figure. The state is also falling short of medical oxygen and beds. The Chief Minister said that he will speak to the Prime Minister to seek IAF assistance to airlift medical oxygen to the state from nearby states.

He also appealed to doctors from nearby states to come and work for the state as the existing force of doctors in Maharashtra are getting exhausted.

Maharashtra Curfew Timings

Complete curfew from 8pm on April 14th till 7 am on May 1st

The essential services will be available during this period between 7 am to 8pm.

Maharashtra COVID19 guidelines: All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted.



Restrictions to be in effect from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May pic.twitter.com/1jYZvTMhYK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

What is Open?

•Essential Services: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Vaccination centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical insurance offices and other medical and health services such as manufacturing and distributing units, their dealers, transport and supply chain

•The manufacturers and distributers of essential products such as vaccines, masks, sanitizers, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services will also remain open.

•Veterinary Services, animal care shelters, pet food shops

•Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, bakeries, diaries, all types of food shops.

•Cold storage and warehousing services

•Public Transport: Airplanes, taxis, autos, trains and buses (Only for those involved in essential services)

•Restaurants: No sitting allowed, only takeaways and home delivery

•Road-side food stalls: Only takeaways to be allowed

•Services related to functioning of diplomat offices

•Pre-monsoon activities

•All public services by local authorities

•RBI and all services designated by RBI as essential

•All offices of SEBI recognised financial institutions such as stock exchanges,

clearing corporations, depositories and other intermediaries.

•Telecom services

•Transport of Goods

•Water Supply Services & Electricity and gas supply services

•All Agricultural related activities

•Export-Import of all commodities

•E-commerce: Only for supply of essential goods and services

•Accredited Media

•Petrol pumps and petroleum related products production

•All cargo services

•Data centres, Cloud services and IT services

•Postal Services

•ATMS

•Government and Private Security Services

•Ports and related activities

•Units producing raw materials for essential services

Guidelines for shops falling under essential services

•The shops offering essential services to operate while ensuring COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

•All essential shop owners and people working in it to get vaccinated at the earliest.

•All shops to follow safety measures. Any essential shop owner or person working in it or customer found defaulting shall be punished with a fine of Rs 500, which can go up to Rs 1000 is the shop is found serving to a customer defaulting on COVID appropriate behaviour.

•The movement of those involved in essential services will require valid reason.

What will be closed?

•Cinema Halls, Theatres & Auditoriums

•Entertainment zones: All amusement parks

•Gyms, sports complexes

•Shooting: All shooting for TV, films and ads to be closed

•Non-essential services- All shops, malls, shopping centres selling non-essential products to remain closed till May 1st.

•Religious places: All places of worship to be closed

•Educational institutions: All schools, colleges and private coaching classes to be closed.

•Barber Shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours to be closed

•Public Gathering: No religious, cultural, social or political gathering to be allowed.