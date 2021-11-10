Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, ties knot at home in UK- Check all details

Malala Yousafzai Marriage: The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai confirmed on November 10, 2021, that she had tied the knot with Asser in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home in Britain.

Created On: Nov 10, 2021 11:01 IST
Malala Yousafzai Marriage
Malala Yousafzai Marriage

Malala Yousafzai Marriage: The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai confirmed on November 10, 2021, that she had tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home in Britain. Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for the girl’s education and Nobel Peace Prize winner, had survived being shot at the young age of 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012.

Malala Yousafzai tweeted, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” In a picture attached with the message, Malala Yousafzai can be seen with her husband Asser Malik.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah.”

There is no other additional information available about Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser, apart from his first name.

Malala Yousafzai: Pakistani activist for female education, human rights activist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai, an advocate for girls’ education, had survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old.

Malala was shot for actively supporting girls’ right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in Northern Pakistan. After the incident, Malala left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK.

Since then, the Oxford graduate has become a global figure for promoting education for girls all over the world.

 

Malala Yousafzai age

Malala was born on July 12, 1997, in the Swat District of Pakistan’s Northwestern Province, into a lower-middle-class family. Malala is 24-years old.

Nobel Peace Prize winner

Malala is the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate. On November 10, 2014, Yousafzai was announced as the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the honour with Kailash Satyarthi.

Malala Yousafzai husband 

Malala announced on November 10, 2021, that she tied the knot with Asser at home surrounded by her family members. Malala's marriage gained the attention of the international media with people congratulating her on the new journey.

Also Read: Nobel Prize 2021: Full List of Winners- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature & Peace prize winners

When is Malala Day celebrated?

In 2013, Malala Yousafzai on her 16th birthday on July 12 spoke at the United Nations to call for worldwide access to education. The UN decided to dub the event 'Malala Day'. Malala's address was also her first public speech since the attack, with an audience of over 500 young education advocates from all around the world.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all