Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate, ties knot at home in UK- Check all details

Malala Yousafzai Marriage: The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai confirmed on November 10, 2021, that she had tied the knot in a small nikkah ceremony at Birmingham home in Britain. Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for the girl’s education and Nobel Peace Prize winner, had survived being shot at the young age of 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012.

Malala Yousafzai tweeted, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.” In a picture attached with the message, Malala Yousafzai can be seen with her husband Asser Malik.

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s father Ziauddin Yousafzai also shared the news on Twitter. He tweeted, “It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Alhamdulillah.”

There is no other additional information available about Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser, apart from his first name.

It is beyond words. Toor Pekai and I are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude.

Alhamdulillah. https://t.co/9OwHyUOG6W — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) November 9, 2021

Malala Yousafzai: Pakistani activist for female education, human rights activist, Nobel Peace Prize laureate

Malala Yousafzai Malala Yousafzai, an advocate for girls’ education, had survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old. Malala was shot for actively supporting girls’ right to education in Mingora, Swat Valley in Northern Pakistan. After the incident, Malala left the country and shifted to Birmingham, UK. Since then, the Oxford graduate has become a global figure for promoting education for girls all over the world. Malala Yousafzai age Malala was born on July 12, 1997, in the Swat District of Pakistan’s Northwestern Province, into a lower-middle-class family. Malala is 24-years old. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala is the world’s youngest Nobel Prize laureate. On November 10, 2014, Yousafzai was announced as the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. She shared the honour with Kailash Satyarthi. Malala Yousafzai husband Malala announced on November 10, 2021, that she tied the knot with Asser at home surrounded by her family members. Malala's marriage gained the attention of the international media with people congratulating her on the new journey.

Also Read: Nobel Prize 2021: Full List of Winners- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature & Peace prize winners

When is Malala Day celebrated?

In 2013, Malala Yousafzai on her 16th birthday on July 12 spoke at the United Nations to call for worldwide access to education. The UN decided to dub the event 'Malala Day'. Malala's address was also her first public speech since the attack, with an audience of over 500 young education advocates from all around the world.