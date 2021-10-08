Nobel Prize 2021: Full List of Winners- Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature & Peace prize winners

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 8, 2021 16:29 ISTModified On: Oct 8, 2021 17:38 IST
The Nobel Prizes are awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and the Karolinska Institute to individuals and organizations who make outstanding contributions in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace, and medicine.

The Nobel Prizes were set up by the 1895 will of Alfred Nobel, which dictates that the awards should be administered by the Nobel Foundation. The prestigious honour has been awarded 608 times since 1901. 

Nobel Prize 2021 Winners List

Nobel Prize category

Winner Name
Physics

Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann - for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability reliably predicting global warming. 

 

Giorgio Parisi - for the discovery of interplay of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from atomic to planetary scales. 
Chemistry Benjamin List and David MacMillan - for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis.
Physiology or Medicine David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian- for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.
Literature  Abdulrazak Gurnah - for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.
Peace Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov - for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

How much money do Nobel Prize winners get?

Nobel prize winners receive a medal with the image of Alfred Nobel and a sum of money. The prize money amount changes every year. It is common for recipients to donate their nobel prize money to benefit causes such as humanitarian, cultural and scientific.

