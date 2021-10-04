Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021 jointly awarded to David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian

David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian have been awarded Nobel in Medicine 2021, for their discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. Both the scientists are from the United States.

Created On: Oct 4, 2021 15:44 ISTModified On: Oct 4, 2021 16:25 IST

The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021 has been awarded to David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian on October 4, 2021, for the discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. Both the scientists are from the United States.

The Nobel jury while announcing the winners said, “The groundbreaking discoveries…by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world.”

The Nobel prize panel noted that the intensive ongoing research originating from this year’s Nobel Prize awarded discoveries focuses on elucidating their functions in a variety of physiological processes. This knowledge is being used to develop treatments for a range of disease conditions, including chronic pain.

Explaining the work done by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the tweets further mentioned-

Nobel laureate in medicine or physiology Ardem Patapoutian has used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. 

David Julius- awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology-utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound for chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to the heat. 

The Nobel Prize 2021 for other disciplines will also be announced soon. The various other disciplines for which the deserving researchers or scientists will win awards for their outstanding contribution include chemistry, Physics, Peace, Economics, and Literature. 

About Nobel Prize:

Nobel Prize is a prestigious award that comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish Kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the creator of the Prize, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who passed away in 1895.

