Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021 jointly awarded to David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian

The Nobel Prize in Medicine 2021 has been awarded to David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian on October 4, 2021, for the discoveries on receptors for temperature and touch. Both the scientists are from the United States.

The Nobel jury while announcing the winners said, “The groundbreaking discoveries…by this year’s Nobel Prize laureates have allowed us to understand how heat, cold and mechanical force can initiate the nerve impulses that allow us to perceive and adapt to the world.”

The Nobel prize panel noted that the intensive ongoing research originating from this year’s Nobel Prize awarded discoveries focuses on elucidating their functions in a variety of physiological processes. This knowledge is being used to develop treatments for a range of disease conditions, including chronic pain.

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2021 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian “for their discoveries of receptors for temperature and touch.” pic.twitter.com/gB2eL37IV7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

In 2020, Nobel Prize went to three scientists who had discovered the liver-ravaging Hepatitis C Virus, a breakthrough that ultimately led to the cures for deadly diseases and tests to keep the scourge from spreading through blood banks.

Discoveries by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian

Explaining the work done by David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian, the tweets further mentioned-

Nobel laureate in medicine or physiology Ardem Patapoutian has used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs.

2021 #NobelPrize laureate in physiology or medicine Ardem Patapoutian used pressure-sensitive cells to discover a novel class of sensors that respond to mechanical stimuli in the skin and internal organs. pic.twitter.com/6T7661lRPq — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

David Julius- awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology-utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound for chili peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to the heat.

David Julius – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine – utilised capsaicin, a pungent compound from chilli peppers that induces a burning sensation, to identify a sensor in the nerve endings of the skin that responds to heat. pic.twitter.com/GInY2q6RlD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 4, 2021

Nobel Prize 2021 for other disciplines

The Nobel Prize 2021 for other disciplines will also be announced soon. The various other disciplines for which the deserving researchers or scientists will win awards for their outstanding contribution include chemistry, Physics, Peace, Economics, and Literature.

About Nobel Prize:

Nobel Prize is a prestigious award that comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish Kronor (over $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the creator of the Prize, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who passed away in 1895.