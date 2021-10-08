Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov awarded 2021 Peace Prize 

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Nobel Peace Prize 2021:  Maria Ressa is the CEO of news website Rappler while Dmitry Muratov is one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta. The two journalists have been honoured with the 2021 peace prize for defending freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia.

Nobel Peace Prize 2021: Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov have been awarded 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. 

The 2021 Nobel peace laureates are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions. 

As per Norwegian Nobel Committee, freedom of expression and freedom of information help to ensure an informed public and serves to protect against abuse of power, lies and war propaganda. 

Maria Ressa

Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa is a journalist and CEO of news website Rappler and in her role, she has shown herself to be a fearless defender of freedom of expression. Rappler has focused critical attention on the Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign, as per Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Dmitry Muratov 

Dmitry Muratov has for decades defended the freedom of speech in Russia under increasingly challenging conditions. He was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaja Gazeta in 1993.

Novaja Gazeta carries out fact-based journalism with professional integrity, which makes it an important source of information on censurable aspects of Russian society rarely mentioned by other media. Six of its journalists have been killed since the start of the newspaper. 

However, despite the killings and threats, the newspaper's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov has refused to abandon the newspaper’s independent policy. He has consistently defended the rights of journalists.

About Nobel Peace Prize 

The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 101 times to 135 people since 1901, which includes 107 individuals and 28 organizations. Among organisations, the International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize three times in 1917, 1944 and 1963, while the UNHCR has been awarded the Peace Prize two times in 1954 and 1981.

Other organisations like UNICEF (1965), I.L.O (1969), Amnesty International  (1977), European Union (2012) and the United Nations (2001) have also been honoured with the Peace Prize for their work. 

Some of the renowned individuals who have been honoured with the Nobel Peace Prize include former US Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Woodrow Wilson, Martin Luther King Jr.,Henry A. Kissinger, Mother Teresa, 14th Dalai Lama, Aung San Suu Kyi, Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, Nelson Mandela and Wangari Maathai. 

Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first black president, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with Frederik Willem de Klerk in 1993 for their work for the peaceful termination of the apartheid regime and for laying the foundations for a new democratic South Africa.

Kenyan environmentalist and politician Wangari Maathai was awarded the peace prize in 2004 for "her contribution to sustainable development, democracy and peace." Her green belt movement led to the planting of more than 50 million trees. 

Indian Nobel Peace Prize Winners

Mother Teresa was the first Indian woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work for bringing help to suffering humanity

Kailash Satyarthi was the second Indian to win the peace prize. He was awarded the Nobel prize jointly with Malala Yousafzai in 2014 “for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people and for the right of all children to education.”

Nobel Peace Prize Winners List- 2000-2020

2020- World Food Programme (WFP)

2019 - Abiy Ahmed Ali

2018 -Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad 

2017 - International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) 

2016 -Juan Manuel Santos

2015 - National Dialogue Quartet 

2014 - Kailash Satyarthi and Malala Yousafzai 

2013 - Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) 

2012 - European Union (EU)

2011 - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkol Karman 

2010 - Liu Xiaobo

2009 - Barack H. Obama

2008 - Martti Ahtisaari 

2007 - Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and Albert Arnold (Al) Gore Jr.

2006 - Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank

2005 - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei

2004 - Wangari Muta Maathai 

2003 - Shirin Ebadi 

2002 -Jimmy Carter 

2001 -United Nations (U.N.) and Kofi Annan 

2000 - Kim Dae-jung 

