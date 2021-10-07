Nobel Prize for Literature 2021: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded 2021 literature prize
The Nobel Prize in Literature is awarded annually to an author from any country who has produced the most outstanding work in an idealistic direction in the field of literature.
Nobel Prize for Literature 2021: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.
The 2021 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents."
About Abdulrazak Gurnah
•Literature Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah was born in 1948 and grew up on the island of Zanzibar. He came to in England as a refugee in 1960’s and served as Professor of English and Postcolonial Literatures at the University of Kent, Canterbury.
•He has published 10 novels and a number of short stories and his 4th novel ‘Paradise’, which was published in 1994 turned out to be his breakthrough as a writer. The novel is a coming of age account and a sad love story in which different worlds and belief systems collide.
•His work has largely been around refugee’s disruption, focusing on identity and self-image. He has consciously broken convention with his blunt writing.
•His novels break away from stereotype and are a pathway to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world.
•He had started writing in English exile when he was 21 years old. His works are in English even though Swahili was his first language.
In Gurnah’s literary universe, everything is shifting – memories, names, identities. An unending exploration driven by intellectual passion is present in all his books, and equally prominent now in ‘Afterlives’ (2020), as when he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2021
Nobel Prize for Literature
The award is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel in 1895. Since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded 113 times to 117 Nobel Prize laureates.
The Nobel Prize has honoured several poets, novelists and songwriters in the past including William Butler Yeats, Ernest Miller Hemingway, Jean-Paul Sartre and Bob Dylan.
Indian Literature Prize winner
Rabindranath Tagore is the only Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful poetry. He was also the first non-European literature laureate.
Toni Morrison first African American woman to win Nobel Prize
Toni Morrison had become the first African American woman to be awarded a Nobel Prize when she won the 1993 literature prize. She was one of the most powerful and distinguished storytellers of the time.
Nobel Prize for Literature 2020 winner
The 2020 Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to American poet Louise Gluck for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.
Read More: Nobel Prize in Literature 2020 awarded to American poet Louise Gluck
Nobel Prize for Literature Winners List- 2000-2020
2020- Louise Gluck
2019- Peter Handke
2018- Olga Tokarczuk
2017- Kazuo Ishiguro
2016 - Bob Dylan
2015 - Svetlana Alexievich
2014 - Patrick Modiano
2013 - Alice Munro
2012 - Mo Yan
2011 - Tomas Tranströmer
2010 - Mario Vargas Llosa
2009 - Herta Müller
2008 - Jean-Marie Gustave Le Clézio
2007 - Doris Lessing
2006 - Orhan Pamuk
2005 - Harold Pinter
2004 - Elfriede Jelinek
2003 - John M. Coetzee
2002 - Imre Kertész
2001 - Sir Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul
2000 - Gao Xingjian