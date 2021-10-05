Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 winners: Manabe, Hasselmann, and Parisi

Syukuro Manabe, Giorgio Parisi, and Klaus Hasselmann won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021. Know details.

Created On: Oct 5, 2021 18:06 ISTModified On: Oct 5, 2021 18:28 IST
Nobel Prize in Physics 2021, Source: The Nobel Prize organisation
Nobel Prize in Physics 2021, Source: The Nobel Prize organisation

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Japenese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 on October 5, 2021, for their work that helps in understanding complex physical systems such as the changing climate of Earth. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 5 announced the winners. In 2020, the Prize was shared by Reinhard Genzel of Germany, Roger Penrose of Britain, and Andrea Ghez of America for their work into black holes.

One-half of the Nobel Prize worth $1.5 million (10 million Swedish crowns) was given in equal parts to Manabe and Hasselmann who worked on modeling Earth’s climate and predicting global warming in a reliable manner. The other half of the Nobel Prize went to Parisi for discovering the hidden rules behind random movements and swirls in gases or liquids.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 winners: Manabe, Hasselmann, and Parisi

The Swedish Academy of Sciences in a statement said, “Complex systems are characterized by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand.” The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 recognizes new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour.”

Who is Syukuro Manabe?

Syukuro Manabe is a Japanese-American meteorologist and climatologist who led the projects that used computers to simulate natural climate variations and global climate change. He has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his work in the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, reliable prediction of global warming, and quantifying variability.

Who is Klaus Hasselmann?

Klaus Hasselmann is a German oceanographer and climate modeler. He is popular for his Hasselmann model of climate variability. Hasselmann has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his works in physical modeling of Earth’s climate, reliably predicting global warming, quantifying variability, and understanding complex systems.

Who is Giorgio Parisi?

Giorgio Parisi is an Italian theoretical physicist who has been researching quantum field theory, complex systems, and statistical mechanics. Parisi is known for his best works such as QCD evolution equations known as Altarelli-Parisi or DGLAP equations. Parisi has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his works in the theory of complex systems, the discovery of disorder, and fluctuations in liquid or gases from atomic to planetary scales.

Nobel Prize in Physics

The Nobel Prize in Physics is an annual award that is presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to recognize the outstanding work of those in the field of Physics. The will of Alfred Nobel in 1895 established 5 Nobel Prizes namely in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Physiology, and Nobel Peace Prize.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all