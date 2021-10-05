Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 winners: Manabe, Hasselmann, and Parisi

Nobel Prize in Physics 2021: Japenese-American Syukuro Manabe, Italian Giorgio Parisi, and German Klaus Hasselmann won the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 on October 5, 2021, for their work that helps in understanding complex physical systems such as the changing climate of Earth. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on October 5 announced the winners. In 2020, the Prize was shared by Reinhard Genzel of Germany, Roger Penrose of Britain, and Andrea Ghez of America for their work into black holes.

One-half of the Nobel Prize worth $1.5 million (10 million Swedish crowns) was given in equal parts to Manabe and Hasselmann who worked on modeling Earth’s climate and predicting global warming in a reliable manner. The other half of the Nobel Prize went to Parisi for discovering the hidden rules behind random movements and swirls in gases or liquids.

The Swedish Academy of Sciences in a statement said, “Complex systems are characterized by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand.” The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 recognizes new methods for describing them and predicting their long-term behaviour.”

Who is Syukuro Manabe?

Syukuro Manabe is a Japanese-American meteorologist and climatologist who led the projects that used computers to simulate natural climate variations and global climate change. He has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his work in the physical modeling of Earth’s climate, reliable prediction of global warming, and quantifying variability.

Syukuro Manabe – awarded the 2021 #NobelPrize in Physics – demonstrated how increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere lead to increased temperatures at the surface of the Earth. His work laid the foundation for the development of current climate models. pic.twitter.com/jOZEnOSxGV — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Who is Klaus Hasselmann?

Klaus Hasselmann is a German oceanographer and climate modeler. He is popular for his Hasselmann model of climate variability. Hasselmann has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his works in physical modeling of Earth’s climate, reliably predicting global warming, quantifying variability, and understanding complex systems.

2021 #NobelPrize laureate Klaus Hasselmann created a model that links together weather and climate. His methods have been used to prove that the increased temperature in the atmosphere is due to human emissions of carbon dioxide. pic.twitter.com/lWcGrm9SDW — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Who is Giorgio Parisi?

Giorgio Parisi is an Italian theoretical physicist who has been researching quantum field theory, complex systems, and statistical mechanics. Parisi is known for his best works such as QCD evolution equations known as Altarelli-Parisi or DGLAP equations. Parisi has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 for his works in the theory of complex systems, the discovery of disorder, and fluctuations in liquid or gases from atomic to planetary scales.

Giorgio Parisi – awarded this year’s #NobelPrize in Physics – discovered hidden patterns in disordered complex materials. His discoveries are among the most important contributions to the theory of complex systems. pic.twitter.com/ggdbuauwcY — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2021

Nobel Prize in Physics

The Nobel Prize in Physics is an annual award that is presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences to recognize the outstanding work of those in the field of Physics. The will of Alfred Nobel in 1895 established 5 Nobel Prizes namely in Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Physiology, and Nobel Peace Prize.