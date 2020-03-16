Manipur Government announces schemes to benefit sportspersons, artistes

The Manipur government has announced new schemes to provide benefits to the sportspersons and artistes in the state who have brought laurels to the nation. The announcement was made by the state’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 15, 2020.

The state government announced two new schemes- CMAST scheme and CMAT scheme. The schemes are expected to be implemented at a cost of Rs 7.36 crore and Rs 5.70 crore respectively.

The new schemes are slated to be the biggest ever for the welfare of the sportspersons and artistes of the state.

CMAST scheme: Chief Ministers Akhannaba Sanaroisingi Tengbang

CMAT scheme: Chief Ministers Artiste Singgi Tengbang

CMAST Scheme

• Under the scheme, suitable employment will be provided in government services to the sportspersons winning medals in international events, based on the criteria that will be laid down by the state government.

• The scheme also includes cash rewards for those who participate and win medals in the Olympics. The gold, silver and bronze Olympic medal winners will be given Rs 1 crore, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, while the participants will be given Rs 10 lakh.

• Under the scheme, the state government will also provide incentive up to Rs 2 lakh per annum to around 250 local clubs.

• The scheme will also extend support to the sportspersons in the purchase of costly sporting items.

• It would also include a lifetime pension scheme for the unemployed sportspersons and coaches aged 50 years and above, who have represented the state or the country in national or international tournaments.

CMAT Scheme

• The scheme has been formed to encourage artists in literary arts, visual arts and performing arts. It is targeted to benefit around 4000 artists in a year.

• Under the scheme, the pension will be extended to around 1000 artists in the state who are aged 60 years or above. They will include gurus, awardees and non-awardees who have contributed to preserving the culture, tradition and art forms of the state.

• The scheme will also provide financial assistance to those artists who have won awards in national competitions and festivals.