COVID-19 Vaccination Drive in India: Guidelines issued by Centre; Registration Process @Co-WIN App-All you need to know

The Central Government on December 14, 2020 issued the detailed guidelines for mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in India. The vaccination drive will begin with the availability of the vaccine candidates for emergency use.

The government plans to vaccinate around 30 crore people in the Phase I of vaccination drive, including healthcare professionals and workers, people over 50 years of age and people under 50 years with comorbidities.

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Registration Process and Important Information

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Highlights

- The vaccination will be carried out by a team comprising five members.

- After getting vaccinated, people will be monitored for 30 minutes for any adverse event.

- A digitalised platform named Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system will help track the enlisted beneficiaries for vaccination and COVID-19 vaccines on a real-time basis.

Members of Vaccination Team

There will be five members in each vaccination team at a session site. These members will be:

Member 1 - Vaccinator Officer: Any 1 among the Doctors (MBBS/BDS), Staff Nurse, Pharmacist, LHV, ANM, who is legally authorized to give vaccine

Member 2 - Vaccination Officer 1: Any 1 from the Police Forces, Home Guard, Civil Defence, NSS, NCC, etc. who NYK) who will overview the registration status of beneficiaries at entry point and guard the entry point.

Member 3 - Vaccination Officer 2: He or she will verify the identification documents- ID Proofs.

Member 4 & 5 - Vaccination Officer 3 & 4: They will be responsible for crowd management, lending support to vaccinator and communication.

When will the Vaccination Drive begin?

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will begin with the availability of vaccine candidates for use in India.

Who all are expected to get vaccinated initially?

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) of the Central Government has prioritised following population groups to be vaccinated against the novel Coronavirus under the vaccination drive:

- Approximately 1 crore population of Health Care Workers (HCW), healthcare professionals & providers and other workers in healthcare sector

- Around 2 crore population of Front Line Workers (FLW) including police personnel from states and center, armed forces, civil defence, home guards, disaster management volunteers and municipal workers.

- Around 27 crore population falling in Age Group of 50 years and above and people below 50 years with co-morbidities.

How to register for COVID-19 vaccination drive?

In first phase of the drive, government is planning to vaccinate 30 crore people, giving prioritisation to healthcare workers, people with comorbidities and people of 50 years and above. These people need to register at the Co-WIN website or app.

People need to self register on the Co-WIN website or app. Co-WIN app can be downloaded for free on the Play Store. There are five modules on the app- Administrator, Registration, Vaccination, Beneficiary Acknowledgement and Report modules.

For self-registration, 12 photo ID documents will be required including the Aadhaar card, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, Pension Document and others.

Only pre-registered beneficiaries will get vaccinated at the vaccination sites, as per the priority. On the-spot registrations will not be allowed.

How many people will get vaccinated per day?

During each session, 100 to 200 people will get vaccinated per day. Usually, a session site will witness vaccination of 100 people. If the site has adequate space for waiting and observation rooms along with logistics and arrangement for crowd, the government will add one more vaccinator officer to the site to create a session for 200 beneficiaries.

How will the vaccines be stored at vaccination sites?

The vaccines and diluents will be kept within the vaccine carrier with the closed lid until a beneficiary comes for vaccination. The appropriate measures will be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vials or ice packs to direct sunlight.

The government is all geared up to set up over 28,900 cold chain points with 85,643 equipment across India for storing the vaccines, as soon as they become available for use.

Directions given to States

In order to avoid mixing of various vaccine candidates in the field, the Government has asked the state governments to allocate the vaccine from a particular manufacturer to a district.

Potential COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates to be available for Use

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Pfizer became the first company to seek emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI). The Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine has already got emergency use authorisation from the United Kingdom and Bahrain.

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine: Serum Institute of India (SII) has also applied for emergency use authorisation to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford COVID-19 vaccine candidate 'Covishield'. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the SII are currently carrying out the phase three clinical trials of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate in the nation.

COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech has too applied for the emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine named COVAXIN, which has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).