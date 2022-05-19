Mediation Bill, 2021: Parliamentary panel to hold meeting for the consideration of the bill

Mediation Bill 2021 UPSC: A Parliamentary Committee of Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is scheduled to hold a meeting on May 19, 2022, for the consideration of ‘The Mediation Bill, 2021’. The bill aims at promoting and facilitating mediation, particularly institutional mediation.

The Mediation Bill, 2021, also states that the conduct of all mediations will be governed by the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Mediation Bill, 2021 was introduced by the Central Government in December 2021 in Rajya Sabha for its further consideration in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice on the demand of the opposition parties.

What is Mediation Bill, 2021?

The Mediation Bill, 2021 aims at encouraging community mediation and making online mediation an acceptable and cost-effective process. The Mediation Bill recognizes that online mediation conducted through the use of applications and computer networks, resorted to either wholly or in part, at a certain stage of the mediation process.

Mediation Bill, 2021: Objective

The objective of Mediation Bill, 2021, include encouragement and facilitation of mediation, particularly institutional mediation, enforcement of the domestic and international mediation settlement agreements and making online mediation as an acceptable and cost-effective process.

Mediation Bill, 2021 divided into four parts

1. Mediation Bill, 2021 is divided into four parts with Part-1 dealing with domestic mediations and Part-111 dealing with the mediations under Singapore Convention.

2. As per the Part-11 of Mediation Bill, a domestic mediation has been defined as one conducted in India, where all or both parties habitually reside in or are incorporated in or have their businesses in India.

3. A salient feature of the Mediation Bill, 2021 is the adoption of the international practice of using the terms mediation and conciliation interchangeably. It is evident from the meaning of mediation s set out under the Part IV of the bill.

Background

Earlier in November 2021, the Ministry of Law and Justice released a draft of the Mediation Bill, 2021 for public comments and consultations.