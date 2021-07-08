Meet new Health Minister Manshukh Mandavia – All You Need to Know About

Mansukh Mandaviya has taken charge as India's new Health Minister, replacing Dr Harsh Vardhan. He is among the seven ministers who got elevated to the Union Cabinet on July 7, 2021.

He has taken over as health minister at a critical time when India's fight against COVID-19 is still continuing and the nation is working on a strategy to hold off a third wave of COVID-19 by ramping up vaccinations.

The Union Ministry of Health and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers will be clubbed. So, Mansukh Mandaviya will take charge of the clubbed Ministry. Mandaviya was previously serving as Minister of State for Chemicals and FertiIizers and held independent charge of shipping ministry.

Speaking on his new responsibility, Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me the responsibility of the Health Ministry. I will work in accordance with PM Modi's expectations."

Who is Mansukh Mandaviya?

• Mansukh Mandavaiya was born in a small village called Hanol in Palitana Taluka of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. He was born into a middle-class farmer family.

• Mandavaiya completed his MA in Political Science from Bhavnagar University and studied a Livestock Inspector course at the Gujarat Agricultural University’s Dantiwada campus in 1992.

• He later did his masters in political science and became a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He was later appointed as the State Executive Member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad in Gujarat.

• He was elected as a member of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from Palitana constituency in 2002 and served till 2007.

• He appointed as the Chairman of the Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited in 2011-2012.

• He had served as the Member of Rajya Sabha from 2012-2013

• He became the youngest state secretary of Gujarat BJP in 2013 and then the General Secretary of the party in the state in 2015.

• He had joined PM Narendra Modi's government first as Minister of State for Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers in 2016 and served till 2019.

• He was re-elected as Rajya Sabha member in 2018.

• He was again given Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Shipping and Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers in 2019.

• Mansukh Mandaviya has been an important young face in the Narendra Modi government since 2016.

Background

The 49-year-old parliamentarian from Gujarat is also known for famously riding a bycycle to the Parliament. He will now face a huge challenge to revive the nation's crumbling healthcare system, which was stretched beyond its limits in April-May when the nation was hit with its worst health crisis when it ran out of oxygen, critical medical facilities and beds.

The Union Helath Ministry had received heavy criticism over the healthcare crisis, as the nation's death toll jumped to record high and medical manpower fell short in various states, leaving many struggling to get healthcare services.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey has also been replaced and Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar has been given the charge of the post.