Meghalaya government launches programme to help farmers and producer groups

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma on March 3, 2021, launched a programme that will ensure that farmer and producer groups get the timely availability of better marketing infrastructure, adequate quality inputs, and transportation facilities.

The CM also announced that the state government will be spending Rs. 200 crores over the next 2 years under the ‘Chief Minister’s Mobilisation Support for Producers’ program in order to help producer and farmer groups to level up their enterprises.

The programme will ensure the availability of quality inputs to farmers and will also help them in accessing credit, better transportation, extension services and improve marketing infrastructure.

Objective of Chief Minister’s Mobilisation Support for Producers program:

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the purpose of the program is to train, identify and form the producer groups, collective marketing centres, and service providers across Meghalaya.

The formation of the group will further enable the state government in achieving the program objectives by ensuring the timely availability of access to credit, quality inputs, better transportation, etc.

State government’s support to the producer groups:

• 1,260 producers are being supported by the government under the Meghalaya Livelihood and Access to Market Projects (Megha-LAMP), while under the PRIME initiative, support is provided to 936 producer groups.

• In the coming months, the state will disburse Rs. 9.4 crores to the groups under Megha-LAMP and Rs. 6.1 crores will be given to groups under PRIME.

• Each member of the producer groups also gets a mobilization fund of Rs. 5,000. Each service provider will get a mobilization fund of Rs. 50,000 and each of the collecting marketing centre get a zero-interest loan of Rs. 7 lakh.

• At the launch of the program, almost Rs. 3.5 crores were distributed to award 21 service providers, 90 producer groups, and 38 collective marketing centres.

Encouraging entrepreneurship for individual’s growth:

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya while launching the program stated that apart from many development projects that are significant for the people and state, the government was very clear that there must be an improvement in every individual’s life.

He added that the government wanted to take steps to transform the lives of the people at the grassroot level but realized that there are many gaps in the system.

As the government started looking into these gaps, it realized that entrepreneurship is the base and area that touches every aspect of life. The state government further started recognizing and promoting the entrepreneurs and in order to provide them guidance, it started giving them different kinds of training and event started the PRIME Hubs.