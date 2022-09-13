MeitY Startup Hub and Meta collaborate to support XR technology

MeitY Startup Hub and Meta collectively will launch a program on September 13, 2022, to support and accelerate XR technology startups in India. The collaboration is a part of the Government’s efforts for upgrading skills in the development of future technologies.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Vice President, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Joel Kaplan, Global Policy, Meta, will be present on the occasion.

The Startup Hub is a national platform focused on promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of intellectual properties.



MeitY Startup Hub and Meta Collaboration: Objective

The collaboration is the brainchild of MeitY Startup Hub which is focused on accelerating technology innovation, startups, and the creation of intellectual properties in various areas. Presently, MeitY has around 3000+tech startups supported with a vision to ramp it up to more than ten thousand startups in the coming three to five years.

Referencing India’s large talent pool of developers and creators, the ministry said that India is uniquely placed to play a pivotal role in the development of Metaverse. The world looks to it to supply technology, innovation, and talent to cater to the greater demand for digital products.

What is XR technology?

Extended reality(XR) is an umbrella term summarising virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Since AR and VR offer a broad range of revolutionary experiences, the same underlying technologies are strengthening XR.

The extended reality, virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality extend reality by adding to or simulating the actual world through digital materials, and are an effective way to modernize corporate training programs.

MeitY Startup Hub

A nodal entity called ‘MeitY Start-Up Hub’ has been set up to facilitate MeitY’s vision of promoting technology innovation, start-ups, and the creation of intellectual properties. MeitY Startup Hub acts as national coordination, facilitation, and monitoring center that integrates all the incubation centers, start-ups, and innovation-related activities of MeitY.