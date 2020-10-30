Meri Saheli initiative launched by Indian Railways: Know all about it

Indian Railways has launched the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative which focuses on the safety of women passengers travelling through trains across all the zones.

The initiative was started as a pilot project in the South Eastern Railway in September 2020. After positive feedback from the women passengers, it was extended to all the zones and Konkan Railway with effect from October 17, 2020. Meri Saheli initiative has been launched by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for the safety of the women passengers.

During the journey, RPF staff is counselling lady passengers about the use of Helpline no.182 & Security Control in case of emergency. pic.twitter.com/R12BOmA3q7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 27, 2020

Objective:

The Railway Ministry decided to launch the Meri Saheli initiative with an aim of providing safety and security to the women passengers who will be travelling by trains for their whole journey from the starting station to the destination station.

It will instill a sense of security among the women passengers travelling through short or longer routes of the train. The initiative also aims at responding effectively to any security-related issue faced by the women travelling from trains.

How ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative will tackle women's safety in trains?

• As a strategy, a team of young women RPF personnel will interact with the women passengers, especially those who have been travelling alone, at the originating station.

• The women passengers will be informed about all the precautions that have to be taken during the journey. They will also be told to call 182 in case they will face or see any form of problem in the train coach.

• The RPF team will collect only the seat numbers of the ladies and will convey them the stoppages en route.

• The RPF personnel on the platform duty at the stopping stations en-route will keep a watch over the coaches concerned and berths. If there is a need, they will also interact with women passengers.

• RPF escort onboard will also cover all the identified berths/coaches during its duty period.

• RPF teams will collect the feedbacks at the destination from the identified lady passengers. The feedback will then be analyzed and corrective action, if any, will be taken.

• As per the Railway Ministry, if some distress call will come from a train covered under the ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, the disposal of the call will be monitored at the level of senior officers.