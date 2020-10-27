Ministry of Home Affairs extends Unlock guidelines till November 30

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on October 27, 2020, extended the guidelines for re-opening till November 30, 2020. These guidelines were issued by the ministry on September 30.

As per the Home Ministry, no fresh changes have been introduced and all the major activities are already allowed but a strict lockdown policy will be followed in the containment zones.

The latest guidelines issued by the ministry to prevent COVID-19 have asked the citizens to exercise extreme caution and follow Jan Andolan launched by PM Narendra Modi in October 2020 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order today to extend the guidelines for Re-opening, issued on 30th September, to remain in force up to 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8jyhFhDrDz — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Re-opening of general activities outside containment zones:

Since the government had gradually opened up the areas outside the containment zones, most of the activities were permitted but those involving a large number of people have been allowed with certain restrictions and also have been subjected to SOPs for safety and health. These activities are shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, metro, cinemas, yoga and training institutes, religious places, entertainment parks, etc.

For certain activities, State/TU governments have been permitted by the Ministry to take decisions for their re-opening by evaluating the situation. These activities are state and private universities for research scholars, schools, and coaching institutes and allowing gatherings above 100.

Activities permitted by the ministry with certain restrictions:

• International air travel as permitted by MHA

• Swimming pools for the training of sportspersons.

• Exhibitions halls for Business to Business purpose

• Theatres/cinemas/multiplexes up to 50 percent of their seating capacity

• Spots/academic/social/cultural/entertainment/political/religious functions or any other congregations in closed places with a maximum of 50 percent of hall capacity and subject to a ceiling of 200 persons.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour:

As per the ministry, there is a need to exercise caution by adopting healthy behaviour to curb Coronavirus as even though the activities are resumed, the pandemic has not ended.

PM Modi had launched ‘Jan Andolan’ on October 8, 2020, to follow three mantras on appropriate behaviour to prevent the virus:

• Wear Mask

• Frequently wash your hands

• Maintain a safe distance of 6 feet

National Directives for the management of COVID-19:

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Directives for the management of Coronavirus will continue to be followed throughout the country, so as to enforce Coronavirus appropriate behaviour.

Strict lockdown in containment zones till November 30:

• Lockdown will continue to be implemented in the COVID-19 containment zones till November 30, 2020.

• The district authorities shall demarcate containment zones at the micro-level after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Strict measures will be implemented in these areas and only important activities will be permitted.

• These zones will also be notified on the websites of District Collectors.

Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th November, 2020: Ministry of Home Affairs https://t.co/bfwwQDxm6R — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

No Lockdown outside the containment zones:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the states and UTs that no lockdown will be imposed outside the containment zones, without any prior consultation with the central government.

No restriction on intra-state and inter-state movement:

Under the guidelines to be followed till November 30, there will be no restriction on intra-state and inter-state movements of goods and people. No separate permission or any form of a permit will be required for such movements.

Protection and care of vulnerable people:

The vulnerable people including, which includes people above 65 years of age, pregnant women, or children below 10 years of age have been advised to stay home except for medical purposes and health requirements.

The use of the Aarogya Setu app has also been encouraged by the Ministry.