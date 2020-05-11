Mission Sagar launched by the govt to assist island nations amid COVID-19

India had launched Mission Sagar on May 10 to provide assistance to the five island nations amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The five island nations are Mauritius, Maldives, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Comoros.

The mission is part of the Indian government’s outreach initiative to help the island nations in the Indian Ocean during the health crisis.

As per the Ministry of Defence (MOD) statement, the naval ship has departed to provide the COVID related medicines such as HCQ tablets, special Ayurvedic medicines, and food items along with the medical assistance teams.

Key Highlights:

• Ministry of Defence informed that Indian Naval ship Kesari as a part of Mission Sagar will enter the Port of Male in the Republic of Maldives and will provide 600 tons of food provisions.

• India and Maldives have been close maritime neighbors and have strong cordial defence and diplomatic relations.

• India had already sent essential medicines such as HCQ tablets to Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles. The medical personnel team was also sent to the Maldives earlier to help them in preparing against the COVID-19 pandemic.

• While the Maldives has been in India’s immediate maritime neighborhood, the other island nations are far away near the Southern African mainland and have been counted as part of the African continent.

India’s relations with the neighboring island nations:

The execution of Mission Sagar can be seen as India’s step in being the first provider in the neighboring island nations during the COVID-19 pandemic. It will further help in building excellent relations between the countries.

The deployment of the naval ship is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of SAGAR- Security and Growth for all in the Region, which came in effect in March 2015. It highlights India’s relations with its neighboring countries and strengthens the existing bond.

The operation mission Sagar has been progressed in the close relations with the External Affairs, Ministry of Defence and other agencies of the Indian government.