PM Narendra Modi Consigns 91 New 100W FM Transmitters, All India Radio’s Network to Reach Millions

India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurates 91 latest 100 Watt FM Transmitters on April 28, 2023 (Friday). This step has been taken by the government for citizens to access the new technological systems. The purpose is to create opportunities for the people of the country so that they can benefit from it regardless of their living conditions.

Inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionise the radio industry in India. https://t.co/wYkBbxGHqT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2023

The Low Power FM Transmitters hold a capacity of only 100 Watts and the installation will be done across 84 districts in 20 states. By initiating this, the services of All India Radio will elevate from 524 to 615.

BJP’s Member and the Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur emphasized during a meeting that ‘Akashvani’ or AIR has the largest FM Network in India and this network will reach millions of people.

Full Virtual Meeting of FM Inauguration - Watch Here

Uplifting AIR Coverage by Handy Radio Sets

During the online inaugural session, it was announced that the FM Transmitters will lead to significant coverage of AIR as 73.5% of the population will be able to enjoy the connectivity. As per the scheme, mainly Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, Border areas, as well as Aspirational Districts of the nation, have been chosen for the project.

Mobile phones or smartphones with clear sound quality and FM service have been very common now and thus surges the demand for FM radio service. In addition to this, the Government of India has accepted the allocation of 63 more such transmitters to all parts of the country.

Union Rural Development Minister @girirajsinghbjp said that the new FM radio transmitter in #Begusarai will become a lifeline for the region.



All India Radio FM coverage received a major boost today with 91 new FM transmitters launched simultaneously across 18 states and 2 union… pic.twitter.com/zoKQXIwITW — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 28, 2023

Importance of Radio Facility

On this historic occasion, PM Modu sent good wishes to the national broadcaster - All India Radio. Furthermore, the minister highlighted the undeniable significance of the addition of new FM services as he claims that these systems have been initiated for 85 districts and 2 crore people in India.

The government is dedicated towards the democratization of technology which basically means rapid use of technology and easy access to as many people as possible. No Indian should remain deprived of the opportunity and this is an important step for India in rising to its full potential.

जब बात रेडियो और FM की होती है, तो इससे मेरा रिश्ता एक भावुक श्रोता का भी है, और एक होस्ट का भी है ।



- PM श्री @narendramodi जी pic.twitter.com/tYDriS8xQz — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) April 28, 2023

With FM transmitters, people get important updates about the world on time whether it is related to weather reports or agricultural practices, this device definitely has a wider prospect. Moreover, it can provide information on food and vegetable prices, new policies, discussions about the loss incurred in several industries, modernized machinery, new market practices, introducing women’s self-help groups and aiding the entire community during a natural calamity.

Purpose of Introducing New Technology

Not only coming up with various Modern technologies but also giving necessary access and making it affordable is all that the government wishes to achieve. PM Modi correctly mentions optical fibre services in all the villages and the low-cost data involved due to which easy access to information was made possible.

This has also encouraged digital entrepreneurship in villages and in the same way, UPI has advanced small businesses and street vendors to have banking services conveniently. Modi also underlined the fact that this generation is emotionally connected to the radio.

For him as well, Radio has a great role as he has done many ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programmes and has acted as a host. FM Transmission will be available in all the languages and specifically in the selected regions having 27 dialects.

सूचनाओं के आदान-प्रदान व मनोरंजन में रेडियो आज भी ग्रामीण भारत में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान रखता है।



आदरणीय प्रधानमन्त्री श्री @narendramodi जी के कर-कमलों से आज 18 राज्यों व 2 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में 91 नए 100 Watt FM ट्रांसमीटर्स का शुभारंभ अभिनंदनीय है।



देश के दूर-दराज इलाक़ों… pic.twitter.com/c51ecHX710 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) April 28, 2023

‘Mann Ki Baat’ Completing 100 Episodes Soon

At this event of introducing FM Radio, PM Modi also announced that the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted soon. He pointed out that this connection over the radio with the countrymen has only been possible through Radio.

He further explained that through this talk show, people are informed about the initiatives like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and Har Ghar Tiranga and thus become a major part of the All India Radio team. The 91 FM Transmitters project will lead to the expansion of the network casting more than 35,000 sq km area.

The States and Union Territories which will be covered under the mission comprise Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Nagaland, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Ladakh, Maharashtra and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Anurag Thakur Acclaimed Modi Government

India’s Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur set up from Leh via video conferencing and addressed the newly launched programme. He praised the level of achievements that the country has reached under Narendra Modi’s government.

The Minister asserted that the transmitters will act as a channel to carry information about a plethora of programmes and policies of the government and will also release entertainment-related content all over the country.

