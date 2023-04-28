Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Titled Best Film, Check the List of the 68th Annual Anniversary here

Filmfare Awards 2023 were celebrated at dusk on April 27 and this spectacular show felt the presence of several celebrities from the film industry. The night was worth watching and the coverage is available on Colors TV.

This 68th edition of the exciting Hyundai Filmfare Awards is being telecasted today i.e. April 28, 2023. With Maharashtra Tourism, it was a sparkling event that saw star power, entertainment, award presentations, giggling, and dance performances, among several other feats that made this an enthralling show.

Filmfare is regarded as Indian Cinema’s biggest event where almost everyone from the industry is present to make it more memorable. Alia Bhatt and Rao Rajkumar remained in the spotlight as they won major awards in the Best Leading Role category.

Get ready to witness the ultimate grand opening act with Salman Khan - the megastar who never fails to set the stage on fire! Catch all the action from the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism, tonight at 9pm on Colors and Jio Cinema. pic.twitter.com/DQShnoaeG7 — Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023

All Eyes on Alia Bhatt

From the movies Raazi (2018), Brahmastra (2022), and Darlings (2022) famed actress Alia Bhatt not only stole the big show but set the vibes of the platform. She was honoured with Best Actress Award for her crime-drama film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Her achievement is not limited to this, she also took home the award for ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ movie as the movie won numerous titles in different award categories such as music, lyrics, VFX, etc.

Moreover, she rocked the stage by entering the award function in a black mermaid gown. The one who took most of the awards was styled by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor and among Bollywood’s famous designers.

Filmfare Award 2023 Achievements

Kindly refer to the table below to get insights into winners, along with awards bagged for respective categories and films.

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh

Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do

Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do

Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do

Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund

Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek

Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh

Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra

RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero

Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Performers at Grand Bollywood Show

Several stars showed their extraordinary energy in dancing, singing and entertaining the whole audience. At the Jio World Conventional Centre located in the Indian film city Mumbai, industry’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan danced joyfully.

Besides him, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda and Jahanvi Kapoor also fired up the stage with their captivating performances. Salman Khan has been chosen to host the show. Watch the full episode on Jio Cinema free of cost!

Also Read: Pennsylvania State House Celebrates Diversity, Declares Hindu Festival Diwali a Holiday