Filmfare Awards 2023: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Titled Best Film, Check the List of the 68th Annual Anniversary here
On April 27, 2023, the 68th edition of the Filmfare Awards was celebrated at Jio World Conventional Centre, Mumbai. Two superstars Alia Bhatt and Rajkumar Rao have taken trophies in the Best Leading Role category. Know the complete list of winners given below.
Filmfare Awards 2023 were celebrated at dusk on April 27 and this spectacular show felt the presence of several celebrities from the film industry. The night was worth watching and the coverage is available on Colors TV.
This 68th edition of the exciting Hyundai Filmfare Awards is being telecasted today i.e. April 28, 2023. With Maharashtra Tourism, it was a sparkling event that saw star power, entertainment, award presentations, giggling, and dance performances, among several other feats that made this an enthralling show.
Watch #SalmanKhan and #Govinda in their iconic reunion at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
Tune into #Colors and #JioCinema today 9pm onwards. @BeingSalmanKhan @govindaahuja21 pic.twitter.com/NrKzgRAU94
Filmfare is regarded as Indian Cinema’s biggest event where almost everyone from the industry is present to make it more memorable. Alia Bhatt and Rao Rajkumar remained in the spotlight as they won major awards in the Best Leading Role category.
Get ready to witness the ultimate grand opening act with Salman Khan - the megastar who never fails to set the stage on fire! Catch all the action from the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism, tonight at 9pm on Colors and Jio Cinema. pic.twitter.com/DQShnoaeG7— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
The leading men!🎬✨— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
From #RajkummarRao to #AnilKapoor, here are the actors who took home the Black Lady at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.#bollywood #celeb #stars #superstar #winner #Awards #viral #trending pic.twitter.com/Dgmh8FgHss
All Eyes on Alia Bhatt
From the movies Raazi (2018), Brahmastra (2022), and Darlings (2022) famed actress Alia Bhatt not only stole the big show but set the vibes of the platform. She was honoured with Best Actress Award for her crime-drama film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.
#AyushmannKhurrana and #AliaBhatt's candid capture from the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jy6SGaXf0a— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
Her achievement is not limited to this, she also took home the award for ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ movie as the movie won numerous titles in different award categories such as music, lyrics, VFX, etc.
Moreover, she rocked the stage by entering the award function in a black mermaid gown. The one who took most of the awards was styled by Rhea Kapoor, the daughter of Anil Kapoor and among Bollywood’s famous designers.
From #AliaBhatt to #BhumiPednekar, here are the actresses who won big at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.https://t.co/3tzeoylZXl— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
Filmfare Award 2023 Achievements
Kindly refer to the table below to get insights into winners, along with awards bagged for respective categories and films.
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Rajkummar Rao for Badhaai Do
- Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Actor (Critics'): Sanjay Mishra for Vadh
- Best Actress (Critics'): Bhumi Pednekar for Badhaai Do and Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
- Best Film: Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Film (Critics'): Badhaai Do
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Sheeba Chaddha for Badhaai Do
- Best Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Choreography: Kruti Mahesh for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Cinematography: Sudeep Chatterjee for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Action: Parvez Shaikh for Vikram Vedha
- Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Dialogue: Prakash Kapadia and Utkarshini Vashishtha for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Screenplay: Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary and Harshavardhan Kulkarni for Badhaai Do
- Best Story: Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary for Badhaai Do
- Best Music Album: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Playback Singer (Female): Kavita Seth for Rangisari from Jug Jugg Jeeyo
- Best Debut (Male): Ankush Gedam for Jhund
- Best Debut (Female): Andrea Kevichusa for Anek
- Best Debut Director: Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal for Vadh
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Prem Chopra
- RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent: Jahnvi Shrimankar for Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best VFX: DNEG and Redefine for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Editing: Ninad Khanolkar for An Action Hero
- Best Costume Design: Sheetal Sharma for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Production Design: Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
- Best Background Score: Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Watch me at #Filmfare2023 on @ColorsTV tonight at 9pm @filmfare pic.twitter.com/gupepzSXHO— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 28, 2023
Performers at Grand Bollywood Show
Several stars showed their extraordinary energy in dancing, singing and entertaining the whole audience. At the Jio World Conventional Centre located in the Indian film city Mumbai, industry’s ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan danced joyfully.
Besides him, Tiger Shroff, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda and Jahanvi Kapoor also fired up the stage with their captivating performances. Salman Khan has been chosen to host the show. Watch the full episode on Jio Cinema free of cost!
