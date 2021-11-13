Morning Current Affairs: 13 November 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind to give away National Sports Award on November 13

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards on November 13, 2021. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons. The athletes will also receive the Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award to the outstanding coaches in sports and games.

UN Climate conference to continue till afternoon of November 13

The President of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland, Alok Sharma has said that he expected the negotiations for a deal will continue into the afternoon of November 13, 2021. The President of the COP26 said that he envisages the formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt the decisions and close it on Saturday. The two-week COP26 was originally scheduled to end on November 12, 2021.

PM Modi to lead celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Nov 15

The Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda has said that PM Modi will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on November 15, 2021. PM will participate in a major programme at Bhopal being organized on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas which will be joined by more than 2 lakh tribals.

Bhopal’s Habibganj railway station to be renamed

The Government of Madhya Pradesh has written to the Central Government to rename Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal after the tribal queen Rani Kamplapati. As per the state government, she was the widow Gond ruler of Nizam Sheh, Chief of Ginnnorgarh. The Gond Community comprises the largest tribal group of India with more than 1.2 crore population.

US President to virtually meet Chinese President on Nov 15

The President of the United States Joe Biden will virtually meet the President of China Xi Jinping on November 15, 2021. The leaders will discuss the ways to responsibly manage the competition between US and China. Biden will make clear of US’s intention and be clear about its concerns with China.

Johnson & Johnson to separate company’s Consumer Health Business

Johnson & Johnson has decided to separate the consumer health business of the company and to create a new public traded company. The separation will create two global leaders that will be better positioned for delivering improved health outcomes for the patients and consumers through innovations.

US Journalist sentenced for 11 years jail in Myanmar

Myanmar court has sentenced US Journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years imprisonment. The sentence has been announced on the charges of incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful association laws. He is the first western journalist who has been sentenced to jail term by the Military government of Myanmar.