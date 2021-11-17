Morning Current Affairs: 17 November 2021

Government approves new Rajya Sainik Board for Ladakh

The Central Government has given its approval to the new Rajya Sainik Board for Ladakh. It will be an effective link between the Central Government and Ladakh Administration. The board will play an advisory role on the matters that are related to the war widows, ex-servicemen, widows, and non-combatants, including the serving soldiers and their dependents.

Defence Minister to inaugurate Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi today

The Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on November 17, 2021, will inaugurate the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The event is part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav’. PM Modi will also dedicate several new initiatives of the Defence Ministry to the nation in a grand ceremony.

Guinness World Records recognizes BRO achievement for constructing the world’s highest motorable road

The Director-General of Board Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary on November 16, 2021, received the Guinness World Records Certificate for the achievement of BRO of constructing and blacktopping the world’s highest motorable road. The road has been constructed at Umlingla Pass in Ladakh.

PM Modi to address the inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officer’s Conference today

Prime Minister Modi will address the 82nd session of the All India Presiding Officer’s Conference in Shimla on November 17, 2021. The apex body of Legislatures in India will be celebrating its 100 years in 2021. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh will also be present on the occasion.

India-France Meeting on counter-terrorism

The Ministry of External Affairs has informed that India-France in a meeting on Counter-Terrorism has stressed that the territories under their control cannot be used to launch or plan any form of terrorist attacks or shelter the train terrorists. The countries also emphasized the need of taking action against terrorist organisations.

MP CM flags off vehicles for the 1st phase of ‘Ration Aapke Gram’ Scheme

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan has flagged off the vehicles for the first phase of the Ration Aapke Gram Scheme. It aims at delivering the monthly quota of the PDS Ration to the beneficiaries from Janjatiya Community in their own villages every month.

Rajasthan Clears land allocation for new greenfield airport Kota

Rajasthan Cabinet has given its approval to the allocation of free land for a new greenfield airport in Kota. With this move, the economic activities will be strengthened and the travel will also become very easy, said the state department in a press note.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh inaugurates ‘Bhumi Samvaad’

The Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh has inaugurated ‘Bhumi Samvaad’. It is a national workshop on the digital India land record modernization programme.

All Public & private schools, colleges and educational institutions to be closed in Delhi NCR

In order to control the severity of the pollution in Delhi NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (AQM) has ordered to physically shut all the public and private schools, colleges, and educational institutions till further orders.