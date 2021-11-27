Morning Current Affairs: 27 November 2021

The World Health Organisation has named the new COVID-19 strain detected in South Africa as the ‘Variant of Concern’. The global health body has also given it a name- Omicron. B.1.1.529 variant is likely to spread more quickly than other forms of Coronavirus strains. The preliminary evidence has also suggested that there is an increased risk of reinfection.

Bill to repeal three farm laws to be introduced on the first day of Winter Session of Parliament

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2022 has been listed for the passing and the introduction in the Lower House of Parliament on the very first day of the Winter session of Parliament. It is scheduled to begin on November 29, 2021. PM Modi, recently, had announced to repeal all three farm laws.

PM Modi to chair a high-level meeting on COVID-19 today

Prime Minister Modi will chair a meeting on the situation related to COVID-19 and vaccination in the country on November 27, 2021. The meeting will be attended by the top officials including the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra, and NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul also will attend the meeting.

India-Germany launches first of its kind program for lateral entry for women researchers in joint R&D projects

Indo-German Science and Technology Centre has launched first of its kind programme that aims at promoting women in the field of research and development through lateral entry. The programme is called Women’s Involvement in Science and Engineering Research. The programme launched for the projects between India and Germany will also encourage women’s involvement in various joint research projects.

Reserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on State Bank of India

RBI has announced to impose a monetary penalty of Rs. 1 crore on the State Bank of India for the contravention of Section 19 (2) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act). The irregularities on the SBI part were identified after a Statutory Inspections for Supervisory Evaluation of the bank was conducted by the Central bank.

Govt of India asks people to NOT subscribe Starlink Internet Services backed by Elon Musk

Indian Ministry of Communications has announced that Elon-Musk-backed Starlink Internet Services is not licensed to offer satellite-based internet services in the country as being advertised to the public. The ministry added that given the fact that Starlink is not a license, the people are advised not to subscribe to its services.

Tomato prices likely to fall from December 2021

Govt of India has announced that tomato prices are likely to fall from the beginning of December 2021 as the fresh arrivals from the Northern States of India will increase the availability of tomatoes in the markets. The average retail price of tomato has been on rising since September 2021 because of the unseasonal rains.