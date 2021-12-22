Morning Current Affairs: 22 December 2021

PV Sindhu appointed BWF's Athletes Commission Member

PV Sindhu has been appointed as a member of the Badminton World Federation Athletes' Commission 2021-2025 along with five other players. The BWF announced the names of six new members of the commission on December 21, 2021. They include PV Sindhu, Zheng Si Wei (China), Iris Wang (USA), Robin Tabeling (NED), Kim Soyeong (KOR) and Greysia Polii (INA).

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India to face Pakistan for third-place match

The Indian Men's hockey team will face Pakistan for the third-place play-off in the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka. This came after the Indian team lost 3-5 against Japan in the semi-finals. Japan will face South Korea in the final. India is the defending champion of the trophy, having won jointly in 2018 and individually in 2016.

Delhi to get first Teachers University

Delhi will get its first-ever Teachers University, as Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet approved a proposal to establish the university on December 21, 2021. The Chief Minister said that the University will be dedicated to preparing excellent quality Teachers across different school stages.

Omicron 3 times more transmissible than Delta

Omicron COVID-19 variant is at least three times more transmissible than Delta variant based on current scientific evidence, warned the Union Health Ministry on December 21, 2021. The Ministry alerted the states and union territories and added that greater data analysis is required at the local and district level.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists today, December 22, 2021. The consultations will be held related to the upcoming General Budget. The meetings will be held virtually.

Tripura to hire retired civil servants to complete pending departmental proceedings

Tripura Cabinet on December 21, 2021 approved the proposal to engage retired civil servants and judicial officers to complete the departmental proceedings that have been pending for years. The decision was taken to reduce number of pending cases.

RSS raises agenda to rename Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has decided to again raise the agenda of renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar. The RSS has called a three-day coordination meeting in January's first week with the BJP to review the working of the affiliated organisations for upcoming assembly elections scheduled to take place in five states next year.